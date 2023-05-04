"It’s intentional" - Streaming community believes xQc is deliberately underperforming in Minecraft speedrunning

On May 4, 2023, popular Twitch personality Felix "xQc" garnered attention when a clip featuring his failed Minecraft speedrunning attempt was shared on Reddit. In the clip, it was observed that the French-Canadian was able to locate Stronghold and the Ender Dragon portal at a very competitive time. However, the run abruptly ended when a Drowned killed him.

The reaction thread on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit featured over 90 responses, with numerous community members believing that the content creator was deliberately underperforming. Redditor u/Fins_99's take attracted quite a lot of attention:

"It's intention. It has to be."

What happened during xQc's livestream that led to the streaming community suggesting that he was "intentionally" throwing Minecraft seeds?

xQc was four hours into his livestream earlier today when he successfully exited the Nether in just 11 minutes. After scanning the overworld, the Ninjabrain Bot revealed that the streamer had 100% certainty of finding Stronghold, which was approximately 389 blocks away.

After about two minutes, the former Overwatch pro entered the Stronghold and, luckily, dug right in front of the Ender Dragon portal. Felix was taken aback when he saw this and paused the game to take a breather. He then realized he was out of beds and decided to go to the library to get the required materials.

While running around the zone and fighting hostile mobs, Felix remarked:

"Chat, I need the library! (The streamer gets hit by a skeleton) I give up. Because I can't make beds. Wait, what the f**k?!"

Timestamp: 04:23:05

A few moments later, xQc claimed that the run was "over" and decided to give up:

"I give up. I'm over it. It's over. It's actually over. It's over, chat! It's over!"

He then exited the Stronghold and began swimming out. At this point, the underwater zombie known as Drowned attacked him, causing the 27-year-old personality to die in-game. xQc sat in silence for a few seconds and then claimed that the speedrun got hampered because he couldn't find materials in the overworld:

"It didn't matter. It was over. So, that was actually a god seed. But the problem is that... I didn't trade enough for a f**king string. I should've... I should've known I was going to get a s**t f**king overworld for materials and just... nah. It's hindsight Herald type s**t."

Fans react to the streamer's failed Minecraft speedrunning attempt

As mentioned earlier, xQc's failed Minecraft speedrun was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. According to one Redditor, the seed could have been an "easy" sub-ten-minute record for a top speedrunner:

Another community member stated that they could no longer defend the streamer's gameplay:

Here are some more notable reactions:

For those unaware, Felix is currently engaged in a heated rivalry with Sebastian "Forsen." On March 23, 2023, the latter defeated xQc's Minecraft record by beating the survival game in 18 minutes and 10 seconds.

Poll : 0 votes