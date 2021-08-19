Zombie vs Drowned in Minecraft: How different are the two mobs?

Minecraft mobs are living entities that spawn naturally or are generated by the player using different blocks. For example, the wither can be spawned by placing four soul sand blocks in a T shape, and three wither skeleton heads on top.

Zombies are among the few mobs that come to the player's mind first when thinking about hostile mobs in Minecraft. This is because zombies are prevalent and can be found in many different biomes. Drowned, on the other hand, is hostile but not that frequent.

Minecraft mob comparison: Zombie versus Drowned

Spawn location

A zombie spawner in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

Zombies are land mobs that spawn in most overworld biomes. They can also spawn through spawners present in dungeons. Drowneds spawn in the overworld as well, but underwater only. They can be found in all ocean biomes and river biomes except warm oceans. Sadly, drowneds do not spawn through spawners but can be found close to ocean ruins.

Behavior

Both zombies and drowneds are hostile mobs. However, apart from the player, they target some other entities as well. Zombies only attack villagers when there's no player in their range. Along with villagers, drowneds will attack baby turtles and stomp turtle eggs.

They both use melee weapons, but if a drowned has spawned with a trident, it can throw it to attack its targets from long range.

Variants

A husk riding a spider (Image via Reddit)

Drowneds do not have other variants because they are themselves a type of zombie. Zombies also have the following variants:

Husks: Can be found in desert biomes.

Baby zombies: Spawns in the same biomes as zombies, but the chances are meager. Rare variants of baby zombies can also be found riding another mob, such as a chicken.

Zombie villagers: 5% of zombies are spawned as zombie villagers in Minecraft. Ordinary villagers can also be converted into zombie villagers when a zombie attacks them. The chances of them converting are 100% in hard game difficulty, 50% in medium, and 0% in easy.

Geared zombies: These are zombies that have spawned with equipped armor items or weapons.

Drops

Like most mobs in Minecraft, both zombies and drowneds drop items when killed, but some of the things dropped are different. Apart from rotten flesh, players can get iron ingots, carrots, and potatoes from zombie drops, while drowneds drop copper ingots only.

Drowneds that have spawned with items like chest plates and tridents can also drop them. They are the only source of the trident in the game, and the chances of them dropping it are 8.5% in Java Edition and 25% in Bedrock Edition. These probabilities can be boosted a lot by using a sword that has looting enchantments.

Edited by Srijan Sen