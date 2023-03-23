Forsen beats xQc's Minecraft record yet again, get's called lucky by his rival

Forsen has managed to beat xQc's Minecraft record, regaining his position at the top as the legendary rivalry between the two Twitch streamers reached another important milestone.

The two Twitch powerhouses have been beefing over Minecraft speedrun records for years now and the rivalry got a new lease of life earlier this year after Felix "xQc" set a 20-minute time, beating Sebastian "Forsen"'s previous record from 2021. However, the scales have shifted once again, with the Swedish streamer besting the Canadian's time by two minutes.

This time around, Sebastian completed his run in approximately 18 minutes and 10 seconds. For context, Felix's record from January 2023 was 20 minutes and 5 seconds.

"That's lucky as f*ck!": xQc live reacts to Forsen beating his Minecraft speedrun record by almost two minutes

The friendly rivalry between the two streamers started back in April 2020 when big Minecraft streamers such as Dream and GeorgeNotFound brought speedrunning into Twitch mainstream. Variety streamers such as Mizkif and Ludwig jumped on the trend, starting a new meta on the purple platform with many streamers joining them in the competition, gradually getting shorter and shorter times.

Towards the end of 2020, however, it was clear that only two streamers were in contention for the title of the best Twitch Minecraft speedrunner and those were xQc and Forsen. For months, they tried and successfully beat each other's times, crossing the half-hour barrier in 2021.

However, Forsen's April 2021 record of 20:38 remained unbeaten until January 2023 when xQc finished his run in 20:05. But the latter's days of celebration are at an end. Here's a clip of him reacting to Forsen breaking his record.

From the beginning of the Ender Dragon phase, he was comparing his run to his rival's, complaining about how long his dragon took to perch:

"Chat, my perch took an eternity. Chat, he is lucky the dragon is North-South. Good, he didn't perch. Oh that's good, oh that's good. The dragon did not perch North-South. He could sit here for a long time..."

As the Ender Dragon flew around, the Juicer finally realized that the dragon would perch and that did not bode well for his record:

"Oh no! Yeah, it's GG perch. It'll perch right here. Wait, no..."

He then watched in horror as Forsen teleported close to the Ender Dragon and proceeded to use the bed tactic to kill the final Minecraft boss in seconds. Subsequently, he called Forsen's attempt lucky:

"What the f*ck! That's lucky as f*ck. Bro, bro, bro. Three- four minutes of pausing."

Meanwhile, a TTS saying "Forsen is the Juicer" played in the background.

Social media reactions

Sebastian took to Twitter to brag about the achievement:

Sebastian Fors @Forsen HELLO @xQc . you have been permanently destroyed. I suggest you start searching for a different occupation, because I would be embarrassed to ever show my face on this platform again with a 20:05. HELLO @xQc . you have been permanently destroyed. I suggest you start searching for a different occupation, because I would be embarrassed to ever show my face on this platform again with a 20:05.

Here are some Twitter reactions, including one by xQc, who promised to break Forsen's record in a week:

xQc @xQc @Forsen See you in a week. Don't get rusty with the lava thing and the one liner 🤣 @Forsen See you in a week. Don't get rusty with the lava thing and the one liner 🤣

Here's a full rundown of the two streamers' Minecraft beef over the years.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes