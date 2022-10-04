"This doesn't feel real" - GeorgeNotFound shares his experience meeting Dream in real life

Earlier today, British YouTube personality George "GeorgeNotFound" premiered a video in which he detailed his first real-life interaction with his best friend and Minecraft legend Clay "Dream."

The nine-minute video, titled I Met Dream in Real Life, featured him flying from the United Kingdom to Florida to move in with Dream and Sapnap. Before meeting Dream for the first time, George said:

"This doesn't feel real. It's like, this is weird."

GeorgeNotFound finally meets Dream for the first time

The video started with the Briton explaining that he met Dream seven years ago on the internet and that he would be moving from England to Florida to live with him. He said:

"We first met each other on the internet over seven years ago, and today, I'm finally going to meet him in real life for the first time ever! Also, I've never seen his face before. No joke. But I'm going to be moving from England to Florida to move in with him anyway. What could possibly go wrong?"

The video then transitioned to him describing his trip from England to Florida and how Orlando International Airport tweeted George's arrival. At the seven-minute mark of the video, the YouTuber finally met Dream, with the former joyfully saying:

"Oh my god! No way! We did it!"

The Dream Team celebrated the official union of Dream, GeorgeNotFound, and Sapnap in Florida by blasting party confetti. George concluded the wholesome video by saying:

"Right, well, I guess I'll go get my bags in, and time to live in the Dream House. The Dream Team house. Goodbye, gamers."

Fans react to the YouTubers finally getting together in Florida

The YouTube comments section was bustling with fan reactions as more than 9,000 fans reacted within an hour of the video's premiere. Several verified YouTubers were present in the discussion thread, with content creator Evoau lauding Dream's accomplishments:

Fans in the YouTube comments section provide their take 1/2 (Image via GeorgeNotFound/YouTube)

While some viewers stated that words couldn't describe how proud they were, others mentioned that it felt "surreal" to finally see all Minecraft icons getting together:

Fans in the YouTube comments section provide their take 2/2 (Image via GeorgeNotFound/YouTube)

GeorgeNotFound is one of the most prominent personalities in the Minecraft community. He uploaded his first-ever YouTube video in 2019, and has since gone on to amass more than 10.4 million subscribers.

Apart from YouTube, George also has a massive presence on Twitch. He often collaborates with other content creators and has played several well-known titles such as Among Us, Jackbox Party Packs, Fall Guys, and Crab Game on his channel.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far