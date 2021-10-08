Top 5 facts you likely didn't know about Minecraft streamer Sapnap

Nick "Sapnap" is a streamer who specializes in the game, Minecraft. He's best known for being one of the first members of the widely popular Dream Survival-Multiplayer (SMP).

He's also known for being a member of the triad of streamers dubbed "The Dream Team". Sapnap is the third member of this team alongside his long-time friends and fellow streamers Clay "Dream" and George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson.

Sapnap created his channel much more recently than some of the other members of the Dream Survival-Multiplayer (SMP). He joined on July 18, 2019.

Without further ado, here are five fun trivia facts about Sapnap:

5) His favorite mob is the creeper

Minecraft fans each have their own personal favorite mob in the game. It doesn't usually strike fans to ask their favorite content creators what their favorite mobs are.

In this particular instance, one lucky fan asked Sapnap what his favorite mob was in a Q&A he did on Twitter.

His response was a simple: "Creeper."

4) His username might have origins in Hindi

Sapnap has never explained the origins of his username, but there's a very solid theory that points to the name having origins in the language of Hindi.

"Sapanaap" translates to "dream" in Hindi. Since he's so closely associated with fellow content creator and long-time friend Dream, the translation of the name makes sense.

3) Sapnap's favorite color is blue

On April 13, 2020, Sapnap held a little fan Q&A through Twitter. Answering even the simplest of questions, such as: "what is your favorite color?"

Fan @calorwastaken asked this crafty question, and Sapnap's response was a simple and loveable, "blue."

2) His old ign was "PandasCanPVP"

Before the username that would become widely popular today, Sapnap had an old in-game name called PandasCanPVP.

There are even remnants of his old channel of the same name floating around the internet. It's quite nostalgic to discover the old channel of a popular content creator, just to see how much they've grown from their old days.

1) Sapnap's first in-game skin was a troll skin

On-stream, Sapnap spots another player in a skin meant to portray the troll meme and quickly reveals that his first-ever skin was also a troll skin.

He states, jokingly:

"Did you know my first-ever Minecraft skin was a troll skin like that? I was like 'trollolololol.'"

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

