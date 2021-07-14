Dream, Quackity, Sapnap to be part of team Red Rabbits in Minecraft Championship (MCC) 15

The beloved Minecraft Championship, known as MCC, has been announced for July, and will be live streamed on July 24th at 8pm BST. With the announcement of the Minecraft Championship's date and time, many teams were also released, giving fans a look into what the lineup will look like this month.

For those who aren't aware, the Minecraft Championship is a tournament hosted by Noxcrew and features dozens of content creators. In the championship, players will compete in a series of eight games with whoever comes out on top fighting in a duel to determine the winner.

One of the most anticipated teams this year is the Red Rabbits. This team has none other than Dream, Michaelmcchill, Quackity and Sapnap, which is quite the lineup and has excited fans everywhere.

Red Rabbits in Minecraft Championship 15

Dream

Dream from Red Rabbits (Image via PC Gamer)

Dream has been an active participant in the Minecraft Championship since MCC 6. Between MCC 6 and MCC 15, Dream has won two of the championships, namely MCC 8 where he teamed up with Technoblade, King Burren and Michaelmcchill, and the other in MCC 11 with KarlJacobs, Sapnap and GeorgeNotFound.

Dream is well known for his Minecraft speedrun records as well as his Minecraft Manhunt series on YouTube. He has gained subscribers rapidly since his start on YouTube and has an astounding 24.3 million subscribers.

Michaelmcchill

Red Rabbits player, Michaelmcchill (Image via Twitter)

Michaelmcchill has been in every Minecraft Championship except for MCC 9, MCC 11, MCC 13 and MCC14. Out of his ten participations, he has won twice, both when on a team with his best friend, King_Burren. He won MCC 1 with KaraCorvus, KingBurren and Krtzyy, and won MCC 8 with Dream, Technoblade and KingBurren.

Michaelmcchill is an American streamer and Youtuber who is mostly known for being a part of many different Minecraft servers, such as SMPLive, SMPEarth, AnotherSMP, RoughhouseSMP, EpicSMP, MinecraftSMP and DreamSMP.

Quackity

Quackity from Red Rabbits (Image via YouTube)

Quackity has been a participant of the Minecraft Championship since MCC11. He was teamed with Fundy, TommInnit and Wilbursoot in MCC11 where they placed third. In MCC 12, he was teamed with Tubbo, TommyInnit and Wisp. In MCC 13, he was with Philza, Wilbursoot and Fundy, and in MCC 14, he was with CaptainSparklez, Dream and GeorgeNotFound.

Quackity is mostly known for his streams on Twitch, although he does upload stream highlights to his YouTube channel as well. He collaborates with fellow Minecraft streamers and YouTubers, such as Dream, Karl, Sapnap, GeorgeNotFound, TommyInnit and many more!

Sapnap

Red Rabbit's Sapnap (Image via YouTube)

Sapnap began participating in every Minecraft Championship since MCC 7 and has won only one championship so far. He won MCC 11 while being teamed with Dream, GeorgeNotFound and KarlJacobs. His average team placement in MCC is within the top five, with only one exception, i.e., MCC 10 where his team placed sixth.

Sapnap is known for his Minecraft streams and YouTube challenge videos where he often collaborates with fellow YouTubers Dream and GeorgeNotFound. He also has 3.76 million subscribers on his YouTube Channel.

