A look into the Minecraft Epic SMP

While Minecraft survival-multiplayers have been around for a long time, they've had a recent rise in popularity due to Dream's Minecraft survival-multiplayer; but who's involved with, and what goes on during, the Epic SMP?

"Epic SMP," is a private, modded survival-multiplayer Minecraft server that features many popular streamers and influencers.

It was created by Matt Watson, co-owner of the YouTube Channel "SuperMega," who would announce the creation of the Minecraft server and its first streaming date, on 12 January, 2021 via Twitter.

The post about the upcoming Minecraft server teases a few of the streamers and influencers that will be featured in the stream. Some of those including; Ethan "CrankGamePlays," Nestor, Arin "EgoRaptor," Hansen, JaidenAnimations, Ross "RubberNinja," O'Donovan, ModestCube, Eddy Burback, and more.

On 16 January, 2021 the first stream on the Minecraft Epic survival-multiplayer went live, and thus the lore of the server began.

The Minecraft Factions

Matt's official leak of the Epic SMP guest list (Image via matthwatson on Twitter)

The timeline of the Epic survival-multiplayer is best understood once the Minecraft factions have been explained.

As of now, there is one faction and four groups that have formed on the server.

The only proper faction on the server is called Bungerburg. It's made up of four people, those being: SwaggerSouls, Jschlatt, Selma, and Dolan Dark. The faction was founded by SwaggerSouls, who immediately focused on harnessing the Minecraft Create Mod's potential to establish an industrial district within the first day.

Bungerburg is a city of industrial dreams, which SwaggerSouls is creating alongside Jschlatt. The faction's goal is to create railways and train stations across the survival-multiplayer. As of now, they've created their first train system, The Epic Express, with two stations: one near spawn, and the other right next to the gates of Bungerburg.

The first of the four groups is made up of the three hosts of the popular podcast, "Podcast About List." This also includes: Patrick, Caleb Pitts, and Nibiru Truth. Their base is called the Suck Shack.

The second group is the PP Poo Poo Squad. Which is made up of four members, those being: RubberNinja, JaidenAnimations, ModestCube, and Rav.

The third group is the Prank Squad. Their base, Pranktopolis, was founded by two of the three members; Ryan Magee and Justin (known as "NothingButLag"). Their third member being FoolishKia.

The fourth, and final, official group is Boomer Island. The four founders often spend time involving themselves in the expansion and maintenance of the island. The island's four founders being: Ethan Nestor, Gus Johnson, Eddy Burback, and Critchy.

The Void

"... and heard a deep, distorted voice mumble unintelligible words." (Image via Epic SMP)

Of the places in Minecraft Epic survival-multiplayer, this one seems to have the most speculation and theorizing around it.

"The Void" (or "The Hole") is a massive, ominous hole behind the server's spawn area. It's circular in shape, with vines accumulating at the base and creeping down into the endless abyss. It supposedly stretches past the bedrock layer and into the void below it. The entrance rests in a clearing in the spruce forest behind spawn.

When approached, the hole emits ominous music and seems to hypnotize those who look into it.

It was discovered by Ted Nivision on the first day of streaming, and it was initially believed that he was the only one truly able to see it. Slimecicle denied being able to see the hole, and is one of many on the server who claim not to see it.

Other members will acknowledge the hole, but do so in discomforting ways such as prolonged staring spells or awkward side glances. One notable example of this happens when RubberNinja takes CaptainSparklez alongside Michael ("Michael McChill") on a tour.

When the three walk past the hole, none of them verbally acknowledge it despite RubberNinja gazing down into the abyss. Michael even makes note of how spacious the clearing is, admist the spruce forest, ignoring the hole.

Ted has had the most interaction and curiosity towards the hole out of any of the members to date. At the end of the first day, Ted jumped into the hole. He fell into a dimly-lit stone tunnel system. Navigating through the tunnel, he discovered a much smaller version of the hole. There was a deep, distorted voice that began mumbling unintelligable words. The few clear words able to be made out were; "the Void," and, "begin."

Ted then jumped into the smaller hole, later stating in-chat that he woke up in his bed and doesn't remember the events that took place once he entered the hole. He has returned to the hole since, but expresses discomfort being near, and inside of, it.

The Timeline

(Image via Epic SMP Club on YouTube)

The exact timeline of the Minecraft Epic surivival-multiplayer is a bit muddled due to the mass amount of perspectives going on throughout each streaming day. This version of the timeline will go through each notable day and list the important events.

January 16th, 2021: This was the debut of the server, and the first, of many, days of streaming.

Ted discovers the Void

Twomad attempts to "speedrun" Minecraft on the server. He terrorizes many of the other players and accumulates the highest death count on day one.

Alsojakob determines his goal is to collect each member's skull to display on armor stands.

Ted and Slimecicle decide to live together in the crevice on the side of a mountain, which they dub the "Palcove."

The PP Poo Poo Squad is formed

January 17th, 2021:

CaptainSparklez joins the Minecrat Epic survival-multiplayer

Ted claims that his interaction with the Void was "only a dream."

January 18th 2021:

William Osman finishes setting up his new machine for his chicken company, later titled "FCK."

Slimecicle develops an addiction to William's chicken

Ethan, Eddy Burback, and Critchy sabotage Michael's Minecraft tower, which was made to imitate their own

Ethan dies in the Palcove. When he returns is hypnotized by Ted to not remember the previous five minutes of the Minecraft stream

Slimecicle implies that Ted's resurgences of ominous power is connected to the power of the Void.

Territorial disputes over Mt. Cool are settled

January 19th, 2021:

Weston Koury challenges Maxmoefoe to a fight after accusing the latter of taking Jschlatt hostage.

Weston defeats Max in combat, lifting a curse that had been put on Max through killing him.

January 20th, 2021:

Slimecicle gets forced into slavery under the guise of contractual internship by SwaggerSouls and Jschlatt.

Slimecicle escapes and is scammed again under a contract run by Critchy

Slimecicle's new contract changes his name to "Pudge."

SwaggerSouls eventually finds and kills Pudge.

Ted confronts SwaggerSouls after finding out about Pudge's murder and re-enslavement.

Selma reveals a planned heist on SwaggerSouls

Ted and Slimecicle burn the contract and begin re-negotiating terms with SwaggerSouls

January 23rd, 2021:

SwaggerSouls successfully finishes The Epic Express.

January 27th, 2021:

Ten new members are added to the Minecraft Epic survival-multiplayer

The Rats and Aquaculture 2 Mods are also added to the server

Patrick and Niburu Truth invite the inhabitants of Boomer Island to the Jollibee inside of the Suck Shack.

The Jollibee sets ablaze, and it's revealed that the exits have been blocked, which leads to Trevor and Jaidan's deaths.

Jschlatt negotiates a deal with the inhabitants of Boomer Island. This deal involving Ethan seducing Schlatt in his maid costume.

SwaggerSouls sics his dragon on Ethan, killing him.

Jschlatt kills SwaggerSouls' dragon out of vengence

Ethan tames a Minecraft rat, who he names Remi

Remi drowns, and is given a funeral in Edwood Forest.

January 29th, 2021:

SwaggerSouls builds a church in Bungerburg

Ryan and ModestCube go on a Minecraft fishing trip to try and catch one of the new fish added in the Aquaculture 2 Minecraft Mod.

January 31st, 2021:

The Nightclub had its grand opening, starting later that night. Its opening was facilitated by Meowriza, Justaminx, and bbno$

The Minecraft Clock Tower burns down, but is rebuilt later.

February 2nd, 2021:

Ryan and Justin build a Minecraft tower to the build-limit

February 3rd, 2021: This was one of the final canon streams on the Minecraft server, as the Epic survival-multiplayer enters an unofficial hiatus.

SwaggerSouls builds a new floor for the main factory in Bungerburg