"It's been two years": xQc finally beats Forsen in Minecraft speedrunning

Felix "xQc" and Sebastian "Forsen" have had a rivalry when it comes to Minecraft speedrunning for years now. Both individuals have frequently tried to one-up each other in terms of completing the sandbox experience as fast as possible. It appears Felix has finally gotten the upper hand after he beat Sebastian's record with a run that took an impressive 20 minutes and five seconds on January 4, 2023.

The two streamers are known for their on-stream rivalry and bromance, with their respective communities frequently coming together to make memes and jokes. Their Minecraft beef started back in 2020 when they began trying to achieve faster speedrun times. After much back-and-forth, Forsen ultimately held on to a time of 20 minutes and 38 seconds from April 2021 to January 2023.

However, his two-year stint at the top is finally at an end, as the Canadian streamer finally took the crown with a run more than half a minute faster than his Swedish peer's. Ecstatic with the win, xQc threw away his headset and cried in jubilation:

"Yes! It's over! It's done! Time? Oh my god! Boom! I am done with this sh*t. F*ck yes, man! Oh my god! I am f*cking shaking, dude. I don't even know. Brother, it's been two f*cking years with this sh*t, man. It's been two years with this sh*t, man."

"It only took 2 years FeelsStrongMan": Reddit and Twitter reacts as xQc beats Forsen's Minecraft speedrun record

The Minecraft fever that was awakened by streamers such as Dream back in 2020 might be making a return, considering Twitch's iconic rivalry involving Forsen and xQc is back in the news. The clip of the latter finally beating the previous record set by the former has gone viral. It has been shared all across social media. On Twitch, the clip has accrued over 50K views within hours.

Fans of the Juicer were quite pleased with having their favorite streamer on top after almost two years. r/LivestreamFail was full of people indulging in banter. One Redditor wrote:

Many predicted that now that the rivalry has been reignited, Forsen will be back to grinding the game to get his crown back. A few fans gave it two weeks, which is in line with the streamer's "god gamer" comment from last month, where he responded to a fan's TTS (text-to-speech) that claimed that xQc was getting coached and using mods to beat his time.

The former Overwatch player also took to Twitter to brag about his achievements and called his fellow streamer a "nub":

xQc @xQc 🥈 HELLO @Forsen THIS IS AN OFFICIAL NOTICE THAT YOUR RECORD HAS BEEN DESTROYED. IT MAY BE TIME TO SUBMIT TO THE PURGATORY, ONCE AGAIN. GOOD DAY. PS: GET ROLLED. NUB :) 🥱 HELLO @Forsen THIS IS AN OFFICIAL NOTICE THAT YOUR RECORD HAS BEEN DESTROYED. IT MAY BE TIME TO SUBMIT TO THE PURGATORY, ONCE AGAIN. GOOD DAY. PS: GET ROLLED. NUB :) 🥱👉🥈 https://t.co/IG6D7om4Ai

Here are a few reactions related to xQc beating Forsen's time from fans on Twitter:

canter.eth @canter @xQc @xQc Updates @Forsen put the frozen bags back in the freezer and break out the JUICE @xQc @xQcUpdates @Forsen put the frozen bags back in the freezer and break out the JUICE

xenev @xenev_ @xQc @Forsen Xqc and forsen minecraft competition is back?!? Finally good content on twitch again for the first time in months @xQc @Forsen Xqc and forsen minecraft competition is back?!? Finally good content on twitch again for the first time in months

Forsen and xQc's Minecraft rivalry was clearly a high point for many of their followers on Twitch. The recent change in the hierarchy does have the potential to rekindle the rivalry that was so popular a few years ago.

