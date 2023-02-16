"F**k them all, f**k L.A. h*es!" - xQc goes off at Los Angeles while discussing his experience living there

During a livestream on February 16, Twitch star Felix "xQc" shared some rather strong opinions about Los Angeles. As his 17-hour-long broadcast concluded, the content creator discussed his experience living in the Southern California city.

The French-Canadian personality didn't hold back and went on a minute-long rant, harshly criticizing Los Angeles. At the very end, he stated:

"F**k them all, f**k L.A h*es!"

xQc goes on a long rant and describes what he thinks about living in Los Angeles

The former Overwatch pro is known for moving around a lot, and often keeps shifting to and fro from his hometown in Canada to Los Angeles, California.

As evidenced by his tweet from January 7, 2022, he has been rather vocal about his feelings about Los Angeles. In a tweet, he complained about the city's infrastructure, claiming that his stay ended up becoming "a little bit of a disaster." His tweet read:

"Update: internet and overall infrastructure and living in L.A. has been a little bit of a disaster. I don't mind issues and overcoming them, but there comes a time where I snap. We're at that point. I'm flying home (wherever that is)."

xQc @xQc UPDATE: INTERNET AND OVERALL INFRASTRUCTURE AND LIVING IN LA HAS BEEN A LITTLE BIT OF A DISASTER. I DONT MIND ISSUES AND OVERCOMMING THEM BUT THERE COMES A TIME WHERE I SNAP. WE'RE AT THAT POINT. IM FLYING HOME (WHEREVER THAT IS). BACK TO BIG JUICE NORMAL STREAMS ASAP. UPDATE: INTERNET AND OVERALL INFRASTRUCTURE AND LIVING IN LA HAS BEEN A LITTLE BIT OF A DISASTER. I DONT MIND ISSUES AND OVERCOMMING THEM BUT THERE COMES A TIME WHERE I SNAP. WE'RE AT THAT POINT. IM FLYING HOME (WHEREVER THAT IS). BACK TO BIG JUICE NORMAL STREAMS ASAP. 💪❤️

The same thing happened in the concluding moments of his February 16 livestream when he went on a minute-long rant about living in Los Angeles. It began with him saying:

"Umm... L.A. is a rat s**t hole, f***king place. It smells bad. Umm, taxes are high. It's trash, snobby people, dog s**t traffic. Smog. Cancer. Rats. Rodents. Gerbil. Mice. Opossums. Dirty a** mothers**kers."

xQc went on to say that people in Los Angeles "smelled bad" and that they had "bad haircuts:"

"People who smell bad. Bad haircuts. People with no jobs, doing nothing in their lives, just like me. Absolutely bump lord c*ck lords! Empty, soulless Andy's. Void of energy Andy's."

Timestamp: 17:20:40

The Twitch clip concluded with xQc stating:

"People doing absolutely nothing, sucking everybody's lives out of them! People that are in absolute, pure misery!"

Fans react to the streamer's take

xQc sharing his opinions on living in Los Angeles was a hot topic of discussion on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Redditor u/lllosi1 claimed that the content creator "whined" about "everywhere" that he went:

One community member wondered why Felix keeps returning to Los Angeles:

According to Reddit user u/IAmPhlegmatic, the Quebec native should just move to New York for his streaming career:

Some of the most relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

xQc is a top-ranking Twitch personality with 11,581,682 followers on his channel. He is well-known for being a variety gamer, with his five most-played games including Overwatch, GTA 5, Minecraft, Among Us, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. In late 2022, xQc was awarded the best Just Chatting streamer at YouTube's annual award ceremony, The Streamy Awards.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes