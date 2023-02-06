Linus Tech Tips makes a surprise appearance on xQc's stream, places a $1,000 bet

On February 6, popular tech YouTuber Linus from Linus Tech Tips surprised the community by appearing on the livestream of Twitch star Felix "xQc." The former brought top-of-the-line PC components to build a brand-new system for the latter.

While Felix was introducing Linus to his viewers, the YouTuber inquired what was "broken" about his computer and stated:

"What's up?... All right, so where's the broken computer at? This one right here? I brought a little something of just about everything we could possibly need. Can you explain to me what's broken about it? Because I'm going to be honest with you, all I saw was you tweeting, 'Oh my god! My computer's broken again!'"

"Bing is about to get amazing" - Linus Tech Tips wagers $1,000 against xQc on livestream

After he finished building the PC, Linus claimed that Microsoft's search engine, Bing, was about to "get amazing." He then wagered $1,000 against Felix, saying:

"Bing is about to get amazing and this I will bet you $1,000! You know how I know?"

xQc was overjoyed when he heard Linus wanted to bet and shook his hand in delight. The French-Canadian icon wanted to know more about what Linus had to say, and the latter responded by saying that Microsoft recently invested a billion dollars in OpenAI, the creator of the viral chatbot ChatGPT.

The YouTuber explained:

"I know something that you don't know, I think. You know ChatGPT? Guess what. Microsoft has invested over a billion dollars in OpenAI and it leaked! Bing with ChatGPT, leaked! They had it accidentally live. It's coming! It's close!

Linus went on to say that the collaboration would "happen soon," to which xQc responded by saying:

"And I hope this is uploaded in the video so that it doesn't happen and it looks terrible and it's just ruins everybody's lives and they blame you for it."

Fans react to Linus Tech Tips making a guest appearance on xQc's livestream

Several clips from xQc's livestream went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with the reaction threads amassing numerous fan comments. Redditor u/Moraxion called the internet personalities "pure content genius masterminds":

Meanwhile, Reddit user u/ZypherPunk jokingly stated that Linus would get mentioned in the "court documents":

Numerous community members discussed Linus sharing insights about Bing and ChatGPT, and here's what they had to say:

For those unaware, Linus Tech Tips is one of the biggest tech-focused channels on YouTube, having more than 15.2 million subscribers with over 6.6 billion channel views.

In addition to YouTube, Linus also has a large following on Twitch, where he hosts the popular tech podcast, The WAN Show.

