Tyler1's five most viral livestreaming moments of all time

Twitch streamer Tyler "Tyler1" was amongst the most-watched content creators on the platform in 2022. Over the course of his seven-year streaming career, he has amassed 5,154,319 followers, with an average of 16.6k viewers tuning in to watch his livestreams.

Moreover, he has essentially become the face of League of Legends on Twitch, having spent the majority of his time playing and streaming the competitive game on his channel.

In addition to the Riot Games-developed MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena), the Twitch star has spent a significant amount of time playing Overwatch 2, with several clips of his gameplay going viral on social media platforms such as Reddit and Twitter.

In this article, we'll take a deep dive into the Missouri native's five most viral livestreaming moments of all time.

Tyler1's five most viral livestreaming moments

5) Tyler1 flames Ludwig after participating in MrBeast's $150,000 League of Legends tournament

The content creator hosted a livestream on July 12, 2022, after competing in YouTube icon Jimmy "MrBeast's" $150,000 League of Legends tournament - The Ultimate Crown.

Unfortunately, Tyler's team lost the tournament, with the streamer deciding to vent about YouTube Gaming streamer Ludwig's gaming skills. The former began ranting about the situation, claiming that his team was made up of "beginner bots:"

"My team was like f***ing beginner bots. We got Ludwig's bomb-headed, b**ch a**, bomb b**ch. F**k you, Ludwig a** playing support. This stupid son of a b**ch, I'm not flaming. I'm just saying this absolute drone bot."

Tyler1 was also surprised to learn about Ludwig's proficiency in the game, especially after the YouTuber revealed that he had not even reached the required level to participate in ranked games:

"Umm... what rank are you, exactly? Just curious. He was like, 'I'm level 18.' What are you? Huh? You're level 18! This motherf***ker isn't even level 30! How do you even play League? He would literally lose to bots!"

4) "Are we low on money, she says" - Tyler1 banters with his girlfriend Macaiyla

Tyler1 hosted a special IRL stream on July 4, 2022, during which his girlfriend, Macailya, inquired whether they were "really that low" on funds. Hearing the statement, the former responded in a lighthearted manner:

"'We're that low?' I'm that low on money! I don't know where we got that 'we' from, woman! We. Are we low on money, she says. We. We, guys!"

The 27-year-old continued poking fun at his girlfriend and eventually burst out laughing.

3) Tyler1 realizes that he was silenced for 1,812 days in Overwatch

Tyler has spent a significant amount of time playing and streaming Blizzard Entertainment's Overwatch 2 ever since it was officially released in October 2022.

During one of his first sponsored broadcasts, the streamer examined his in-game statistics and was taken aback to see that he had been silenced from speaking in the game's chatbox for 1,812 days.

After seeing the in-game notification, Tyler1 claimed that he deserved the suspension, saying:

"I'm still silenced. You guys can't see. I'm still silenced. That's fine. I deserved it. I deserved that."

Fortunately, his lengthy chat ban was lifted just a few days after the clip went viral. He exclaimed in happiness, stating that he was finally "free."

2) Tyler1 reacts to Mizkif's temporary suspension from OTK following the s*xual assault controversy

Tyler reacted to the s*xual assault controversy that led to the temporary suspension of One True King (OTK) co-founder Matthew "Mizkif" in September 2022.

The former got things mixed up by saying that the latter was a member of the well-known streamer organization OfflineTV (OTV):

"Oh my god! Mizkif... whatever the guy's name is, bro, he got put on leave from OfflineTV! No, OT... One True... whatever the f**k! OTK. Oh my god! It is crazy! Oh my god, this is so awesome! Oh my god, all this drama."

The Twitch sensation wondered what kind of controversies lay ahead following such a series of debacles. He stated:

"Bro, what do you think the next thing was going to be? So, we went through relationships, gambling, scamming... f***king predators, innocent bans. What could be next? Okay, don't say murder! We're not going to go that serious."

1) Tyler1 exposes boosted League of Legends players

Tyler1's most viral livestreaming clip of all time features him exposing a League of Legends player who was allegedly boosted to the top echelons of the ranked ladder.

After losing a game in less than 20 minutes, the streamer decided to look into the matter and discovered that the account of a player named Chocovanille had been boosted. Initially, he was hesitant to call out the individual on a public platform. However, after seeing the player boasting about reaching the Masters rank on their Twitter handle, he provided his take:

"But we are surely not going to our Twitter and tweeting, 'After months of grinding, I went through tears of joy and tilt and I have finally reached Masters,' and then posting it like on Twitter! Come on! Come on, and you're sitting here like, getting your account boosted, duo-queue sniping, you know, having him win trade for you. Come on, bro! F***king hell! NA is doomed!"

Tyler1's exposé went viral in the streaming and League of Legends community, with the Twitch clip attracting over 410,000 views.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes