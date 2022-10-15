"You can hear me?!" Tyler1 learns his 5-year Overwatch 2 chat ban was removed

During Tyler “Tyler1”’s time in Overwatch, his toxicity landed him with a lengthy chat ban where he wasn’t able to communicate in voice comms with any player. When the Twitch streamer began playing Overwatch 2, he found he still had 1812 days remaining on his voice chat ban.

That adds up to about 5 years where Tyler1 could not talk to others. However, in one of his recent matches, he found out that his team could hear him, and shouted in joy.

“Hello?! You can hear me?! I’M FREE!”

Tyler1 was overjoyed but remained very serious about the game, giving out instructions to teammates

(Clip begins at 2:43:35)

During a recent Overwatch 2 match, Tyler’s Mercy was killed, leading to him shouting loudly. What the streamer didn’t expect was a reply in the chat. After yelling “Hello?!”, he got a reply from another member of the team.

“You can hear me?!”

Tyler1’s teammate informed him that yes, he could hear the loud, aggressive Mercy player. This was all Tyler needed to know, as his chat exploded with delight. He was finally unmuted in Overwatch 2. He’s free to communicate with other players, provided his toxicity doesn’t get the better of him again.

“I’M FREE!”

Tyler would immediately begin calling shots and talking seriously about the game, now that people could hear what he had to say. It was a wonderful moment for his chat, and no doubt for the streamer himself.

“All right, focus the f**k up, p***ies, it’s winnable! Regroup, we five-man push it! I don’t got time, baby, let’s go!”

The other players who heard Tyler’s exclamation was just as excited, and the team began to try hard to secure a victory. The streamer was honest with his team as well, making it clear that although he didn’t mean to pick Mercy, he was going to do his best.

“I’m not a support player! I just accidentally queued it, apologies for the bad gameplay! Guys, hold your own well!”

The other vocal team-member seemed to either be a fan of Tyler’s content, or merely appreciated the aggressiveness and shouting. Unfortunately, the team didn’t win, but it was not the end of the night for the Twitch streamer in Overwatch 2.

Some commented on Reddit that it is only a matter of time before Tyler1 is banned again, due to his toxic nature

People commented on this, stating that he is immune to permanent punishment. When asked to elaborate, it was pointed out that despite being perma-banned in League of Legends, Tyler1 became so popular that they not only unbanned him, but added him to League events. He brought unprecedented support and viewers to the game. Some think Blizzard is hoping for the same in Overwatch 2.

Some think it would be pretty comical if the content creator got unbanned, only to immediately get permanently muted yet again for being toxic. Not everyone thinks this is going to happen, but quite a few Redditors feel it would be entertaining.

Some think the streamer isn't going to mess this up (Image via LiveStreamFails/Reddit)

A number of viewers found it to be a particularly wholesome moment, even if he was immediately swearing in voice chat. It seemed pretty clear that Tyler1 was happy that he could finally speak in the game again.

It was a moment that was certainly appreciated by Tyler himself, as well as his chat, glad that his 10-year ban was cut short, though some wonder if it is only a matter of time before he is banned again.

