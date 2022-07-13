The entire Ludwig x Tyler1 drama explained

The MrBeast vs Ninja drama ultimately led to drama between the two content creators, Ludwig and Tyler “Tyler1.” Although Ludwig seemed calm and appeared to be having fun, Tyler1 was furious, ranting across the internet about Ludwig's alleged lack of gaming skills.

There might be some merit to Tyler's claims as Ludwig was only level 18 and pretty new to League of Legends. However, he was drafted onto a team that consisted of League all-stars like Doublelift and Tyler1. The move drew Tyler's ire.

Ninja’s team gets demolished by MrBeast - Tyler1 furious at Ludwig

Tyler is never shy about his feelings in any situation, absolutely dunking on the opponent’s team in the pre-game before the matches. Mocking Voyboy, Emiru, and the rest, he wasn’t impressed with anyone on the other team. That said, Ninja’s squad suffered a clean sweep.

The first two games were crushing defeats for Team Ninja, surrendering at 25 in game two just as Tyler respawned to defend from being pushed down. Team Beast won the Ultimate Crown, but a third match would ensue in which Team Ninja steamrolled. While Team Beast was generally complimenting players all around, they pointed out that they destroyed Ludwig and Doublelift in the bot lane.

Tyler1 would stay true to form, raging on about his squad. Despite saying he wouldn’t blame his team, he began to rant live. He unloaded a barrage of criticisms:

“You know what, I’m not gonna blame my team, or my semi-pro AD Carry for being 2 v. 2ed by MrBeast and Emiru, I’m not gonna blame them. I’m not gonna blame my 0 KP jungle carry right now. He’s not playing the game it feels like. I’m not gonna blame them. Because we’re gonna run it back, and win this next game!”

Unfortunately, Team Ninja didn’t win when it counted, but the two squads raised significant money for charity. Tyler1 was cordial with his team at the end of the third match, though instead of hugging Ludwig, he’d grab and shake him briefly.

Ninja admitted that there was a massive support gap in the first two games, so they swapped roles, which was a shot at Ludwig. He said:

“Ludwig is an absolute liability, refuses to listen, even on calls, he almost solo lost the game again, but you know what? He tried his, he tried his absolute best, I respect him, everyone on this team did well in that last game.”

So despite winning one and having Ludwig switch roles, he still went off briefly on the content creator. The host would give Ludwig a chance to respond to Tyler’s roast, which he would undoubtedly do.

“Yeah look, jungle gap, game 3 Fiddlesticks baby, come on!”

Instead of taking shots at Tyler, Ludwig would hype up his own Fiddlesticks, which did deliver on some impressive ultimates throughout game 3. Doublelift blamed the AD carry role, saying he loved Ludwig and would never blame him for the loss.

"My team was like f***ing beginner bots. We got Ludwig's bomb-headed, b**ch a**, bomb b**ch. F**k you, Ludwig a** playing support. This stupid son of a b**ch, I'm not flaming. I'm just saying this absolute drone bot."

It seemed like Ludwig had no ill-will towards Tyler, but Big Tonka T had some harsh words on his Twitch stream. He ranted hard about Ludwig’s lacking skills at League of Legends. While he didn’t care for his entire team, most of his anger was directed at Ludwig.

ludwig @LudwigAhgren I checked tyler1's stream to see if he anything to say about me and I checked tyler1's stream to see if he anything to say about me and😬 https://t.co/4zrKiPrGFl

"Bro, if you can't play the f***ing role or the game, just tell us, dude! He was sitting behind greenscreen in the green room like, 'Yeah, I can go support. I play a mean Thresh.'"

It turns out that Ludwig’s League of Legends account is level 18, so he hasn’t hit level cap and cannot play ranked matches. This didn’t sit well with Tyler1 at all.

"Umm... what rank are you exactly? Just curious. He was like, 'I'm level 18.' What are you? Huh? You're level 18! This motherf***er isn't even level 30. How do you even play League?"

In perhaps a gesture of goodwill, Ludwig donated 10,000 bits to Tyler1’s stream while he was ranting about the YouTuber, and even that still raised the ire of the League of Legends player. He did thank Ludwig for the bits but was still roasting him.

ludwig @LudwigAhgren I thought i'd donate to let him know how fun it was🥴 I thought i'd donate to let him know how fun it was🥴 https://t.co/P85adkFT6Q

“The 10k bits says ‘Had a great time playing League with you, hope to play again sometime’, go f**k yourself, you stupid b**tch a** motherf**ker. You are one of the worst League players I have ever seen in my entire life. And I’ve played 30,000 games with stream shooters.”

Tyler1 would continue to rant through the entire Twitch clip, even going so far as to spit at the end of his rant. He would at least thank the YouTuber for the donation, though.

“I’ve played against AI bots for like 5,000 games. And every single beginner AI bot I’ve played in is 5 times the player you are at your peak, bro. I’m not kidding, you are garbage, you cost me my reputation, you piece of s**t. Thanks for the 10k bits though.”

There’s no telling if this drama will grow into another League of Legends match or if Tyler1 will let it go and continue his League streams, but he was certainly furious at Ludwig for costing him a win on a big stage.

Social media looked back on Ludwig vs. Tyler1 drama

If nothing else, Reddit was glad that Tyler1 took part in this event because no matter what happens, top-tier content comes as a result. This came after several rants from the Twitch streamer aimed at Ludwig and others.

Others would meme about Tyler1 saying his reputation was ruined, while others would state it was the nicest thing the streamer has said about another content creator. Many seemed to find it entertaining, saying he’s the least-toxic League player.

Many on LivestreamFails loved Tyler1’s response, ranging from “friendliest league player” to people dying of laughter. No matter how either side genuinely feels, it creates a memorable series of events.

ludwig @LudwigAhgren grinding fiddlesticks until im ranked brb grinding fiddlesticks until im ranked brb

It was surely a memorable bout of drama between the two streamers, even if it seemed to be decidedly one-sided. It does seem like Ludwig may be playing some more League of Legends in his future, perhaps to try and build to another match. Only time will tell if Tyler1 and Ludwig will meet again on Summoner’s Rift.

