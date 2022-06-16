“Some people are so ill” – Tyler1 responds to viewers seeking his opinion on xQc’s streamer tier list

On a recent stream of League of Legends, Tyler1 responded to fans asking him to react to xQc's Twitch tier list. He promptly discarded the request, suggesting that he would like to stay out of the way of other people's tier lists, implying that those lists represent someone's opinions.

Tyler Steinkamp, commonly known as Tyler1, is an American Twitch streamer. He popularly streams League of Legends. Tyler has over five million Twitch followers, making him the 30th most followed streamer on the platform.

xQc thinks highly of Tyler1

xQc recently unveiled a tier list ranking various Twitch streamers. The top tier features four Twitch players he considers to be the platform's pillars. Among the four streamers were Asmongold, Jaryd Lazar, also known as Summit1g, Tyler1, and himself (xQc).

The second tier, or the "A tier," consisted of Twitch and YouTube stars. Among the names in this section were MoistCr1TiKaL, Dr Disrespect, Ludwig, Mizkif, LIRIK, MOONMOON, Shroud, and a few others.

The "B tier" consisted of players such as Myth, Pokimane, DisguisedToast, and some other streamers. Tyler Blevins, otherwise known as Ninja and Scarra, were the only names in the "C tier."

xQc clarified that the rankings reflected how much he enjoyed their content and style. He was also aware that some viewers might disagree with the tier list or even get mad at him for placing their favorite streamers lower on the list.

But Tyler wasn't willing to participate in any discussion regarding xQc's tier list. Upon being asked to "commentate" over the list, he responded by saying:

"Bro, (laughter) some people are so ill...I hate you juicers so much bro...no, I have not counted on it, I don't know what you're talking about...nobody cares man... (laughter)"

Although Tyler was featured in the top-most tier of the list, possibly unbeknownst to him, the League of Legends streamer quickly waved off requests to further discuss the subject. He expressed his thoughts on how the chat wanted to milk some drama and refused to fall for it.

xQc believes that, regardless of the 'toxic' behavior he often demonstrates, Tyler is a streamer who can do things instinctively and on the "fly."

How fans reacted

Many fans appreciated Tyler's stance. They believe he successfully dodged unnecessary drama.

An user expressed their love for the streamer too. It seemed like the audience was pleased with Tyler's diplomatic approach.

Tyler1 streams League of Legends regularly on his Twitch channel called loltyler1. His streams are often over six hours long, with some even reaching 11 hours. He is often considered a hard-hustling streamer.

