Why did Tyler1’s girlfriend, C9 Macaiyla, get banned on Twitch?

The gaming community was stunned by the sudden suspension of C9 Macaiyla but now it seems like fans may have just figured out the the reason behind her third Twitch ban.

Earlier yesterday, C9 Macaiyla got her third ban on Twitch, leaving her fans confused as to why the streamer has been handed the suspension this time.

Though many have speculated as to what exactly could be the reason, Macaiyla recently clarified that it was due to hateful conduct towards a certain group, but it wasn't because of her Korea trip. At this point in writing, the streamer hasn't revealed exactly which group she is talking about.

Read on to learn everything you need to know about his ban situation and fans' ultimate reaction to the entire matter.

Why did C9 Macaiyla get banned on Twitch?

The main reason behind this surprising Twitch ban is still unclear, but as per the streamer herself, it was due to hateful conduct towards a certain group. However, it's certainly not because of her recent trip to Korea.

Many in the streaming space have their own theories regarding the ban. As per the majority of Twitch viewers, C9 Macaiyla is trying to be a bit edgy on some serious matters in hopes of being controversially famous.

Story continues below ad

Macaiyla @macaiyla My ban is 2 weeks. I will appeal it of course. It was hateful conduct towards a group and NO it was not Koreans/Asians. I am still shocked at the reasoning. If I can, I will talk about it after my suspension. Lets just say, a lot of you will be surprised…Who asked though 🤨 My ban is 2 weeks. I will appeal it of course. It was hateful conduct towards a group and NO it was not Koreans/Asians. I am still shocked at the reasoning. If I can, I will talk about it after my suspension. Lets just say, a lot of you will be surprised…Who asked though 🤨

During her most recent trip to Korea, the streamer kept making controversial and offensive comments about the country and its people while streaming that triggered several viewers. She was also under fire for questioning Korean food, which didn't sit well with the majority of viewers out there as it was evidently a racist comment.

It's still unclear, but it's highly possible that her most recent violent animal videos and edgy remarks on Korea have something to do with her Twitch suspension.

Story continues below ad

However, something worth noting here is that this is just some wild speculation and nothing has been officially confirmed yet at this point.

Fans react to Macaiyla's sudden Twitch ban

As expected, this sudden Twitch ban has elicited a wave of different opinions among viewers and fans. Interestingly, some reacted with glee regarding this Twitch ban, but not in a negative way.

This is majorly due to an inside joke the streamer has had with her Twitch viewers for a while now, where both the parties just pretend to hate each other for no particular reason. But there are those who genuinely dislike the kind of content Macaiyla is into these days.

Story continues below ad

Here are some of the responses from viewers in that regard.

AXIUN @Axiunn @macaiyla Should have been longer. Don’t care what happened @macaiyla Should have been longer. Don’t care what happened

Story continues below ad

Rosii @rosiiwun @macaiyla i will make sure the next report lines up so you should be out for a month at least @macaiyla i will make sure the next report lines up so you should be out for a month at least https://t.co/i7SBAph4jf

luna @lunietuniee @macaiyla is this cause u said u hated british people @macaiyla is this cause u said u hated british people

Story continues below ad

Chandller @ChandllerTV @lunietuniee Why would she get banned for that when everybody does @lunietuniee Why would she get banned for that when everybody does

Story continues below ad

Anthony @Yasfeelsme @macaiyla Bro we don’t care now and we won’t 2 weeks from now . @macaiyla Bro we don’t care now and we won’t 2 weeks from now .

Story continues below ad

The True Zion @DamienORLA @macaiyla I still want to know what doc was permanently banned for if racism gets a 2 week suspension @macaiyla I still want to know what doc was permanently banned for if racism gets a 2 week suspension

Angela @LadyAngeIique @macaiyla Will there be a gofundme campaign? Also i read somewhere that AH's lawyers might be needing some work @macaiyla Will there be a gofundme campaign? Also i read somewhere that AH's lawyers might be needing some work

Story continues below ad

Pedro Henrique @CoderHog

I'm curious, was it because of Billy vids tho? @macaiyla No surprises here.I'm curious, was it because of Billy vids tho? @macaiyla No surprises here.I'm curious, was it because of Billy vids tho?

Jesus @Jesus_httx @macaiyla Are we joking when we hating ? Or are we just hating @macaiyla Are we joking when we hating ? Or are we just hating

Story continues below ad

This isn't the first time C9 Macaiyla has been handed a Twitch ban. Way back in 2019, the streamer was suspended for three days for accidentally showing nudity during her livestream. Basically, during her livestream, while scrolling down on Twitter, she inadvertently came upon a random inappropriate image on her timeline.

Story continues below ad

Accidentally or not, showing any kind of s**ual or nude content while livestreaming is against Twitch's guidelines.

Now, with very little issue and inappropriate behaviour since then, it seems like Macaiyla will be back on Twitch soon, majorly depending on the reason for her suspension.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far