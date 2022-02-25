"I don't regret it": Tyler1's girlfriend Macaiyla seemingly leaves Cloud9 following controversial joke

Tyler1's girlfriend Macaiyla shared on Twitter that she may be leaving Cloud9, the esports orginazation that she is currently a member of.

The announcement comes shortly after her latest controversy over a joke made on Twitter, the joke being about the recent invasion of Ukraine by Russian militant forces. The tweet was taken down at the request of Cloud9, which Macaiyla did not agree with. After taking down the tweet, she shared on Twitter that she was upset that she was being limited by being in an esports organization, asking her fans if she should just leave before claiming that she has requested to do so.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky After making a Kanye war joke and receiving backlash, C9 Caiyla says she has asked to leave the Org



I didn't think it was that serious but idk anymore After making a Kanye war joke and receiving backlash, C9 Caiyla says she has asked to leave the OrgI didn't think it was that serious but idk anymore https://t.co/0rtkl8ob1E

With no official statement from Cloud9 at this point in time, Macaiyla's claims are yet to be corroborated.

Fans react as Macaiyla claims she left Cloud9

Considering the many opportunities and connections that can be found in an organization, many fans were quick to wonder why she would throw it all away over one joke. She responded to many of these Twitter users who were questioning the decision, defending herself and becoming more aggressive with each reply.

:S @____Rudy____ @macaiyla What was the point of crying for two years for someone to sponsor you? @macaiyla What was the point of crying for two years for someone to sponsor you?

Rick 🍀 @LioxGG @macaiyla Okay. Hopefuly you and your future children will not expierence the horror of seeing your loved ones get killed right in front of your eyes. @macaiyla Okay. Hopefuly you and your future children will not expierence the horror of seeing your loved ones get killed right in front of your eyes.

Macaiyla @macaiyla @LioxGG That happens it’s life. It is what it is @LioxGG That happens it’s life. It is what it is

M @BigM138 @macaiyla And making jokes about war that your employer makes you delete helps you make money… how? @macaiyla And making jokes about war that your employer makes you delete helps you make money… how?

Macaiyla @macaiyla @BigM138 They’re a side employer. twitch and my business are my main source of income. Nothing is jeopardized losing an org aside from extra cash for the fam @BigM138 They’re a side employer. twitch and my business are my main source of income. Nothing is jeopardized losing an org aside from extra cash for the fam

Just Some Fucking Guy @CptnZolof @macaiyla Sure, get the money, be crazy, go stupid, but maybe at the same time acknowledge you respect the lives of people who didn't ask for this war. They woke up, ready to live their lives, and now cannot. @macaiyla Sure, get the money, be crazy, go stupid, but maybe at the same time acknowledge you respect the lives of people who didn't ask for this war. They woke up, ready to live their lives, and now cannot.

Macaiyla @macaiyla @CptnZolof I’m gonna tell you just one more time. I do not care what you’re saying to me. I guess I care enough to respond to you. But I’ll help you out here bro. Give you some options. You can block, or I can help you. You can report it, scroll, unfollow, mute, go outside, close eyes @CptnZolof I’m gonna tell you just one more time. I do not care what you’re saying to me. I guess I care enough to respond to you. But I’ll help you out here bro. Give you some options. You can block, or I can help you. You can report it, scroll, unfollow, mute, go outside, close eyes

With the sudden string of events happening so quickly, fans were confused as to why the situation escalated so quickly, with many leaving comments concerned about her decision making.

Aureus I guess @ImAureus @macaiyla Are you trolling or what? There's no way u went from "hm I kinda don't like not being able to tweet some political things" to "I'm leaving the org that has supported me" in 2 minutes. @macaiyla Are you trolling or what? There's no way u went from "hm I kinda don't like not being able to tweet some political things" to "I'm leaving the org that has supported me" in 2 minutes.

Remixt @R3mixt @macaiyla Is saying some stuff on a public platform that important? I don’t think making your every fleeting opinion public is worth losing an orgs support. Maybe I’m wrong, but imo just talk to your friends about it offline. @macaiyla Is saying some stuff on a public platform that important? I don’t think making your every fleeting opinion public is worth losing an orgs support. Maybe I’m wrong, but imo just talk to your friends about it offline.

Kuro Hoshi @zBlak_Starz @macaiyla @macaiyla You need help bad if you think anything you just did made you any money or will help make you any future money!!!! @macaiyla @macaiyla You need help bad if you think anything you just did made you any money or will help make you any future money!!!! https://t.co/xTbjD5nC9g

McKlee @KillerKleestar @zBlak_Starz @macaiyla I have to think deep down this might be something that she already wanted to do, this only solidified the decision @zBlak_Starz @macaiyla I have to think deep down this might be something that she already wanted to do, this only solidified the decision

Philip @philipbocarnity @macaiyla is this all bc you said kanye would stop the war @macaiyla is this all bc you said kanye would stop the war 😭😭

xFrixor 🇺🇦 @xFrixor @macaiyla You should calm down a bit. I think you are a good person, but a bit edgy in some regards. @macaiyla You should calm down a bit. I think you are a good person, but a bit edgy in some regards.

Given the amount of confusion and concern from fans, it's no secret that not many supported Macaiyla's decision in his situation. However, just because an audience believes something doesn't mean you have to as well, so even if a majority of her audience is against her, she would still probably make the same decision.

Whether or not it will be a more fruitful endeavor to leave the organization remains to be seen. Even if the attention she's garnered isn't completely positive, attention is still attention, and it always carries the promise of more opportunities.

Edited by Siddharth Satish