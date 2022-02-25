"I don't regret it": Tyler1's girlfriend Macaiyla seemingly leaves Cloud9 following controversial joke

Tyler1's girlfriend Macaiyla shared on Twitter that she may be leaving Cloud9, the esports orginazation that she is currently a member of.
The announcement comes shortly after her latest controversy over a joke made on Twitter, the joke being about the recent invasion of Ukraine by Russian militant forces. The tweet was taken down at the request of Cloud9, which Macaiyla did not agree with. After taking down the tweet, she shared on Twitter that she was upset that she was being limited by being in an esports organization, asking her fans if she should just leave before claiming that she has requested to do so.
With no official statement from Cloud9 at this point in time, Macaiyla's claims are yet to be corroborated.
Fans react as Macaiyla claims she left Cloud9
Considering the many opportunities and connections that can be found in an organization, many fans were quick to wonder why she would throw it all away over one joke. She responded to many of these Twitter users who were questioning the decision, defending herself and becoming more aggressive with each reply.
With the sudden string of events happening so quickly, fans were confused as to why the situation escalated so quickly, with many leaving comments concerned about her decision making.
Given the amount of confusion and concern from fans, it's no secret that not many supported Macaiyla's decision in his situation. However, just because an audience believes something doesn't mean you have to as well, so even if a majority of her audience is against her, she would still probably make the same decision.
Whether or not it will be a more fruitful endeavor to leave the organization remains to be seen. Even if the attention she's garnered isn't completely positive, attention is still attention, and it always carries the promise of more opportunities.