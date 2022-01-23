“I expect the house clean”: Tyler1 has an alpha moment while on call with his roommate

Tyler "tyler1" Steinkamp, while on a call with his roommate, entertained his viewers with a true alpha moment. The League of Legends (LoL) player is known for his hilarious reactions during livestreams.

During his latest LoL stream, he received a call from his roommate (and girlfriend), Twitch streamer Macaiyla. After a short catch-up, the two disconnected the call. Finding entertainment value in the situation, Tyler pretended not to have done that and proceeded to spew orders at the phone regarding household chores.

"When I come back home, I expect the house clean, my laundry done and my clothes ironed."

Tyler1 goes off on his bizarre fake call

"Love you, bye."

That is how Tyler ended the actual call. This is often perceived as 'simping' behavior - internet slang for excessive fawning over someone who typically does not reciprocate the same feelings to win their affection. While the connotations surrounding the word remain up for debate, communities such as Tyler1 have lent it a demeaning quality.

Ensuring that he did not appear to be a 'simp,' Tyler proceeded to have a fake outburst on the phone, albeit jokingly. The streamer often goes viral for his bizarre and thunderous reactions. Staying true to that essence, he began screaming into his phone:

"You f****** idiot. You ain't nothing good but for f******* washing dishes and doing laundry."

Macaiyla and Tyler often do livestreams IRL together and are known for joking around in this fashion. The two have been together for over four years. Tyler is currently signed with T1 - a Korean esports organization, while Macaiyla is a content creator for Cloud9 gaming.

The two content creators have been together for over four years (via Instagram/C9Macaiyla)

Tyler ended "the call" in a comically exaggerated fashion and put his phone aside. With a smug look on his face, he watched his chat as they burst into hysterics. His viewers remained amused at the whole debacle, with some comparing it to a popular Key and Peele skit.

"Goodbye, b****!"

As the Twitch chat erupted into chants of "Alpha" and "KekW," Tyler looked satisfied with himself and the reaction of his viewers. He put on his sunglasses and concluded victory for the alpha by titling himself "Big T."

"That's Big T, b****. I don't give a f***. I'm Alpha as f***.

Fans feed the alpha fuel

Clips of the incident soon reached the LiveStreamFails subreddit. Tyler's community maintained an enthusiasm similar to his. Some seemed amused by the entire event, while others mocked Tyler for his unusual antics.

All aboard the Alpha train (via Reddit)

Some even proclaimed that there wasn't enough 'yelling' for it to seem genuine.

One viewer calls out the sexist tendencies of this outburst. However, in true Reddit fashion, the comment has been downvoted to oblivion.

Tyler regularly streams League of Legends, Fortnight and CS: GO, among other varieties of content.

