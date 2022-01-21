5 Fortnite myths that are simply a hoax (& 5 that actually work in 2022)

Fortnite players love to bust myths and develop theories. From sharks to giant dinosaurs, the game has many features that can be experimented with.

However, not every Fortnite myth is true. Some are just too absurd, and it is important to bust them before they spread like wildfire.

On that note, here are five Fortnite myths that are false and five that work in 2022.

Fortnite myths that are a hoax

1) Attach spider webs to players

Even though players can attach the spider-webs to crows, they cannot attach them to other players and opponents. This could have been a great mechanic, but developers most likely avoided it to keep the meta balanced.

2) Store Victory Crowns in tents

Victory Crowns were introduced in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Through these unique items, players can boast their wins in the season with a special emote.

YouTuber Txns tried storing their Victory Crowns in a tent but was disappointed to learn that such a feature is not available in the game.

3) Trade Kills with Shotguns

In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, Shotguns are terrible and players are hardly using them. Some content creators recently played with the Shotguns not to win a game but to test a myth.

As it turns out, trade killing with Shotguns isn't possible. If two players shoot each other simultaneously, only one will be eliminated.

4) Put out a burning gas can

A few days back, players discovered how Shield Kegs can be used as fire extinguishers in Fortnite. After shooting it, content creators further used this idea to put out a gas can.

Unfortunately, the shield kegs or any other splash item cannot put out a burning gas can, and the fire is inevitable.

5) Cactus damage players

Unlike other battle royales, Fortnite is not a realistic game. Loopers land in a cartoonish world where physics and nature work differently.

This explains why cactus plants do not deal damage to loopers. In reality, direct contact with the plant can be harsh and troublesome.

#Fortnite A new Cactus location (like at the end of Chapter 1) has been added to the map. A new Cactus location (like at the end of Chapter 1) has been added to the map.#Fortnite https://t.co/jTJpFhCTNW

Fortnite myths that are true in 2022

1) Sharks can take players off the map

Surprisingly enough, players can get out of the island with a shark. They can do so by sitting on the back seat near a river. As soon as the shark bites the player or the car, they fly high in the sky with the vehicle.

At times, the jump is so massive that they can get eliminated by it.

2) Fly with the Hop Rock Dualies and Web-shooters

It is no surprise that the combination of Mythic and Exotic weapons can help players in literally flying. They have to use the mythic web-shooters and, during the swing, switch to the pistols and spam the space bar.

By doing so, their character will keep jumping towards the sky indefinitely and fly.

3) Attach spider webs to crows

Loopers will be amazed to know that they can swing across the map by using birds as a hook. They can shoot spider webs at the Crows and drag them mid-air. It is worth noting that this myth is also true for frogs.

However, such strategies are not recommended when players need to escape their opponents quickly.

4) Attach spider webs to loot

Spider-Man's mythic web-shooters are turning out to be the best item in Fortnite history because content creators are discovering their amazing uses every day. Players can shoot the spider web towards loot and pull it towards them.

This is undoubtedly the most fun and quickest looting method ever.

5) Open vaults with sharks

The best strategy to open vaults in Solos is using a fallen member of the Seven Sentry. The famous myth is indeed true, and players can also rely on sharks for opening vaults

Loopers will first have to figure out how to bring a shark near the Vault.

Players can always bust or discover myths like those mentioned in their free time. Considering that XP glitches have been abundant during Chapter 3 Season 1, it is safe to assume that they've already leveled up their Battle Pass.

