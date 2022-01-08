Fortnite player discovers how to use Shield Kegs as Fire extinguishers in Chapter 3

The newly introduced Shield Sprinkler in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 does a lot more than just provide shields. In just three days, the community has discovered various other ways through which shield kegs can be beneficial during games.

Most recently, a player on the r/FortNiteBR subreddit used shield kegs to put out a fire. This is certainly a unique and useful strategy that can be extensively used by loopers worldwide.

Here's how players can use shield kegs in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 as fire extinguishers.

How to use shield kegs in Fortnite as fire extinguishers

In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, loopers can catch fireflies in jars and throw them to destroy builds and deal damage. This is a very common and effective tactic, but u/Honeydewmelo has figured out the best way to counter them.

The aforementioned Reddit post showcases how the Shield Sprinkler can put out fires in seconds. Players only need to place the healing item right next to the fire's AoE.

Comments on the post further revealed that all splash-based items in Fortnite can do this.

Overall, loopers were amazed to discover another great utility of shield kegs in Fortnite. They are already being considered over-powered for providing 100 shield in just 10 seconds.

It is safe to assume that many players will use the Shield Sprinkler against the upcoming flare guns in patch 19.10.

Other uses of the shield kegs in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Apart from healing and fire extinguishing, Shield Sprinklers in Fortnite can also help players avoid fall damage.

Prominent YouTuber GKI recently confirmed that when players fall from any height while standing over an active shield sprinkler, they won't face any fall damage.

This might not be something that players will use frequently, but it is still a great feature to know about.

It is no surprise that getting a Shield Sprinkler in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is one of the toughest tasks at the moment. They are rarely available from loot chests and supply drops, and only Lt. John Llama and The Scientists NPCs sell them.

Also Read Article Continues below

The 19.10 patch for Fortnite Chapter 3 is right around the corner with a lot of new content, including Butter Cake, tornadoes, lightning, Tilted Towers. From the looks of it, one of the best seasons in Fortnite's history is about to get even better.

Edited by Saman