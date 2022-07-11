"Jacka**" - Mizkif "calls out" MrBeast for tagging Ludwig in his place on team announcement for Ultimate Crown

Fans of MrBeast were overjoyed at his team's crushing victory over Team Ninja as they won the $150K League of Legends Ultimate Crown yesterday, featuring star streamers like Mizkif, Tyler1, and Ludwig.

The two teams put up a highly entertaining show and raised a total of $200K for charity, with Team Beast winning 2-1 against Team Ninja.

The tournament was watched by thousands of fans excited to see their favorite streamers go head-to-head. Team Ninja had DoubleLift, Tyler1, Sapnap, and Ludwig led by the blue-haired Fortnite legend Ninja.

MrBeast had assembled the winning team comprising Emiru, VoyBoy, Yassuo, and Miz, who "had an issue" with MrBeast's team announcement on Instagram.

Mizkif, MrBeast, Ludwig enjoy fun banter on Twitter after Ultimate Crown tournament

Before the Ultimate Crown charity event started, MrBeast announced his team of streamers who would take on Team Ninjia on Instagram. However, the post had a hilarious error: instead of Mizkif, MrBeast tagged Ludwig Ahgren, who played on the opposing team.

The joke only caught Miz's eye after the match when he tweeted at MrBeast:

MrBeast continued the exchange with Miz by replying to the tweet with a sarcastic comment, feigning indifference to the fact that he was not Ludwig. He even called Miz "Luddy":

The joke was even funnier when Tyler1's comments about Ludwig and his poor performance were considered. The star LOL streamer joked during the event about Ludwig being a "liability," which might indicate that MrBeast is thankful to Ludwig for coming and helping Team Ninja lose.

Ludwig, too, joined in on the Twitter repartee by replying to MrBeast on Miz's Twitter thread:

The MOBA tournament was hosted by Crown and was initially slated to be a best of three winner-takes-all League of Legends matchup. The first game was close, with a 37-21 final score, as VoyBoy and Yassuo carried it.

Team MrBeast dominated the second round with an impressive 26-12 scoreline. After losing twice in a row, Ninja upped the stakes by staking another $50,000 for the side that won the third match.

Admittedly, Ludwig returned from his slump as a jungler from previous games, and Team Ninja comfortably flattened Mizkif and others 27-11.

Twitter reactions to Mizkif-MrBeast banter

Plenty of fans loved the joke and got in on pretending that Ludwig looked like Miz. Some sarcastically commented on how they looked, while others had some pretty sick burns:

OAKZU @OakzuTV @REALMizkif @MrBeast Let's be honest you're gonna get more clicks if he tells people you're Ludwig @REALMizkif @MrBeast Let's be honest you're gonna get more clicks if he tells people you're Ludwig

Leo @Leo06669301 @REALMizkif @MrBeast Damn what happened to Ludwig? Been a rough year at youtube... @REALMizkif @MrBeast Damn what happened to Ludwig? Been a rough year at youtube...

Fans were delighted with the Ultimate Crown event and came out in full support of YouTube giant MrBeast after his team won. The streamers not only put up a memorable and fun night for the fans but also raised money for charity.

