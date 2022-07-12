5 forgotten Twitch streamers who used to be extremely popular

Twitch streaming has become one of the most lucrative and popular vocational activities over the past decade. With streaming growing exponentially, many streamers often find themselves at the zenith of the community.

However, a select number of creators often experience a drastic fall from grace due to some reason or the other.

It is never ideal to see such personalities get forgotten. Multiple reasons may be behind a particular creator's online demise, from facing the wrath of cancel culture to health issues impeding the entertainer.

Five Twitch streamers who lost their viewer base after massive fame

1) TSM Daequan

Daequan "Daequan" Loco was most notable for his association with the esports organization Team SoloMid. His fall from grace was one of the most intriguing chapters in the gaming community.

Not only was he a very successful YouTuber, but even to this day, he has a whopping 4.2 million followers on the platform.

The primary reason for the former TSM man's sudden disappearance is unknown, with many speculating his absence was due to mental health reasons. Daequan, having averaged almost 30K viewers per month in his heyday, now remains completely inactive.

2) TSM Hamlinz

Joining his former TSM member on the list is Darryle "Hamlinz." Along with Daequan and Myth, he formed a deadly partnership in Fortnite in 2018.

However, just like the former, Hamlinz disappeared from the internet without any apparent explanation. Earlier this year, he finally tweeted, saying his inactive status was due to depression.

Presently, he is a member of the NRG Fortnite group. Like his ex-peer, he went from peaking with 23K viewers in 2019 to barely reaching 10K in 2022.

3) Ice Poseidon

Paul "Ice Poseidon" also quickly lost a large chunk of his viewer base. In 2017, he was on the receiving end of a prank by a viewer that ended in him getting 'swatted' off American Airlines.

This happened when a viewer called in a bomb threat. After the controversial incident, Twitch permanently banned Ice Poseidon from their platform. Earlier this year, he even admitted to scamming almost $500K from his fans in cryptocurrency.

Since his ban, he had tried his hand at Mixer, where he had gathered thousands of followers. However, he was forced to move back to YouTube after Mixer was shut down.

4) BadBunny

BadBunny used to have a stable and consistent viewer base on Twitch until she turned on her viewers for not donating. Many then considered her an entitled streamer.

In a broadcast uploaded to her channel in 2020, she was heard chastising her fans for not subbing to her channel. She added:

"How (do) you have hours of time to watch me and not 5 dollars."

Her brazen attitude was not taken in a good light by the Twitch community. BadBunny was later banned from the platform after all the backlash.

She is back streaming now with a different account, but she barely manages to attract over 300 monthly viewers.

5) FouseyTube

Yousef "FouseyTube" is the final entrant on the list. Although he is primarily known for his prank videos on YouTube, Fousey was very consistent on Twitch.

According to Twitch tracker.com, FouseyTube garnered around 1.2 to 2.2K monthly viewers between February 2018 and September 2018.

However, over time, his content has worn off the gaming community, and in the entirety of 2021, Yousef managed zero hours on the streaming platform, losing almost 100K followers since late 2020.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

