Bryce Hall knocks out Fouseytube with one punch in viral video, both get kicked out of 'Reality House' 

TikToker Bryce Hall and YouTuber Fouseytube were forced to leave YouTube series ‘Reality House’ after an altercation took place between the two. The fight, which happened during the third season of the show, has now gone viral on social media.

Fight between Bryce Hall and Fouseytube explained

The two contestants took part in the reality show hosted by Kian Lawley and JC Caylen.

In the fourth episode of the show, Bryce Hall and Fouseytube got into an unexpected argument which led to the latter getting punched. Following the unexpected event, the two were kicked out of the house for “safety reasons.”

To recap the previous episode, one could see Fouseytube having a conversation with Lavagrll; the former was inebriated during the said exchange. As it went on to become a heated conversation amongst the two, Fouseytube pushed Lavagrll away from him with the palm of his hand.

The latest episode released in the series showcased Bryce Hall confronting Fouseytube for laying his hands on the influencer. During the heated discussion between the two, Fousey said:

“You can’t say I laid hands on a woman Bryce, I don’t do that.”

As the two progressively became angrier, Hall said:

“You did lay your hands on a woman. That’s a factual f**king statement and it’s on video.”

Bryce Hall went on to punch the boxer in the face, knocking him to the floor.

Following the physical altercation, the group, who stood amid the fight, left the scene. Fouseytube was left to the ground. The producers and the co-hosts came to check on Fousey to make sure he was okay.

Following the event, medics were called and Fousey was moved into another home.

The latest episode ended with an announcement which read:

“To ensure the safety of the other contestants, Fousey and Bryce were asked to leave the house.”

Bryce Hall has amassed a massive fan following on social media following his TikTok popularity. His YouTube channel, where he has gained over 3.58 million subscribers, is a fan favorite as well. Hall shoots vlog-style content on his channel.

Also Read Article Continues below

Yousef “Fouseytube” Erakat rose to fame on YouTube after posting his boxing-related content on YouTube. He has acquired over 10 million subscribers on his channel.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia