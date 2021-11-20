"I can't rock climb": Tana Mongeau trolled for quitting Reality House challenge over fear of ruining her $500 nails

Tana Mongeau has quit in the first episode of YouTube reality show Reality House. The social media influencer claimed that she would not be participating in the first challenge as she had recently gotten a manicure worth $500, which she did not wish to ruin.

This is the third season of the popular YouTube show. The number of participants has been reduced from 12 to 8. A few notable internet personalities participating in the show include Bryce Hall, Peter Vigilante, and lavaxgrl among others.

The show has already witnessed some heated moments within the first episode. Tana Mongeau denying participating in the first challenge disappointed her fellow contestants. Though it is not clear whether the influencer quit the show, she walked away from the first challenge.

Tana Mongeau receives immense hate after walking away from challenge

The first challenge on Reality House Season 3 included contestants having to climb a 25-foot-tall rock wall. The first to finish the feat would win the competition, while the slowest would be eliminated.

Most contestants climbed the wall with very little difficulty but Mongeau refused to attempt the challenge. The YouTuber did not wish to ruin her $500 manicure by gripping the rock wall’s hand holds.

The Cancelled podcast host was encouraged by fellow participants to take part but she adamantly denied climbing the wall. The influencer stated that she would not be doing so as she was to attend Fashion Week soon.

Tana Mongeau said:

“I can't rock climb. I don't do all that. It’s not that my idea was to show up today and go home. I 100% was gonna stay for the entire duration that I could stay, but I also didn’t think the first challenge would be so physical.”

In the Season 3 trailer, Tana Mongeau has appeared in other segments of the show so she might not have been eliminated.

Reacting to Tana Mongeau quitting in the first episode, comments on social media read:

“This the type of ppl yall give a platform”.

“Of course she did. It’s Tana did we expect anything less.”

“I think we all knew she wouldn’t stay past the first day...hell, she didn’t even show up on the first day when she committed to”

Another comment read:

“This is so disrespectful to the people who organized this”

Fans of Reality House can view the show on Kian and Jc’s official YouTube channel. The second episode is set to be released next Friday.

