"This is weird": Tana Mongeau receives flak over wallpaper photo of Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi

Controversial YouTuber Tana Mongeau is under fire for having a picture of celebrity baby Stormi Webster as her phone wallpaper. The story-time YouTuber was caught red handed when her phone lit up at a Halloween party, showcasing the wallpaper in question.

Stormi Webster is Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s three-year-old daughter. Her makeup mogul mother often posts pictures of her on Instagram which fans endlessly adore. Mongeau seems to be one amongst the many fans who follow Stormi updates religiously.

Followers of the 23-year-old content creator found it strange that she had a child as her phone wallpaper. Many deemed it as “creepy” and “weird.”

Tana Mongeau’s phone wallpaper catches fan's attention

Amongst the followers who found the infamous wallpaper problematic was Kylie Jenner’s influencer best friend Stassie Baby, whose real name is Anastasia Karanikolaou. The 23-year-old Instagram model commented on a post which showcased Tana Mongeau’s wallpaper.

Stassie Baby commented:

“..this is weird”

Mongeau’s wallpaper showcased a picture of Stormi covered with bubbles.

Famous Instagram page tiktokinsiders highlighted the phone screen in question. Reacting to the infamous wallpaper, followers of Tana Mongeau commented:

Internet reacts to Tana Mongeau's wallpaper 1/3 (Image via tiktokinsiders/Instagram)

Internet reacts to Tana Mongeau's wallpaper 2/3 (Image via tiktokinsiders/Instagram)

Internet reacts to Tana Mongeau's wallpaper 3/3 (Image via tiktokinsiders/Instagram)

Though many found it strange that Tana Mongeau had a picture of a child she did not personally know as her wallpaper, others defended Mongeau. A few stated that it was not a “big deal.” Comments included:

“it’s not that deep lmao, it’s literally her phone like y ya’ll care ab someone else’s wallpaper? and anw, maybe she just find stormi rlly cute lol the child is literally famous it’s not that deep”

“Uhhmm is it not normal to put cute or aesthetic things or person as your wallpaper? I don't really see the problem tho”

Kylie Jenner has not responded to the wallpaper controversy. Tana Mongeau continues to celebrate her YouTube comeback where she revealed the name of her alleged stalker in a horrifying story-time video.

