Kylie Jenner to launch baby line as she files trademark for "Kylie Baby", bouncer to lotion, everything you can expect

On Wednesday June 2nd, Kylie Jenner reportedly trademarked the name "Kylie Baby", prompting the public to anticipate an upcoming baby-centered brand from the influencer.

23-year-old Kylie Jenner is one of the most famous influencers of the current generation. Hailing from the Kardashian-Jenner family, the youngest sister has amassed a huge social media following. With over 237 million Instagram followers, Kylie has the highest followed account of her entire family.

As the world watched Kylie Jenner grow up through the reality TV show, "Keeping Up with The Kardashians", she was not really deemed by the public to be the type to become an entrepreneur.

She proved everyone wrong, however, launching her own makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics, in 2014, which has since been valued at a whopping $1.2B.

Kylie Jenner trademarks "Kylie Baby"

According to TMZ, Kylie Jenner had trademarked the words "Kylie Baby", hinting at a possible new business opportunity.

In previous years, Kylie Jenner had trademarked names prior to the launch. From "Kylie Body" to "Kylie Skin", and even "Lip Kit", the 23-year-old made sure to legally own the names of her potential and current businesses.

Fans were not surprised by the news of Kylie potentially launching a product line for babies, as she has a child herself, 3-year-old Stormi Webster, whom she posts often on social media.

Hours after officially trademarking "Kylie Baby", Kylie subtly announced her new business by posting a photo of Stormi with the caption, "bath time with @kyliebaby".

According to the trademark document, "Kylie Baby" will surround all things baby products such as moisturizers, clothing, strollers, furniture, and more.

Fans excited for the launch of "Kylie Baby"

As soon as Kylie posted the photo of her daughter, it immediately accumulated thousands of likes and comments, with the majority excited for Kylie's new brand.

Showcasing her adorable daughter Stormi in her announcement, both friends and fans of Kylie took to the comments to express their excitement for the influencer.

Fans excited for the launch of "Kylie Baby" in the comments (Image via Instagram)

The Instagram account for "Kylie Baby" has already gained a big following despite not having any photos.

Fans of Kylie, many of whom are mothers themselves, are looking forward to the launch of "Kylie Baby".

