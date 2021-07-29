Tana Mongeau left in disbelief after her name is mentioned on latest episode of American Horror Stories 

Tana Mongeau is allegedly scary enough to be mentioned on FX's latest horror series. American Horror Story has recently begun its latest anthology series spin-off, American Horror Stories, which covers various realistic horror stories.

Tana Mongeau is best known for her dramatic stories on YouTube and she recently started her own podcast Cancelled, in reference to her many previous bouts of "cancelation" from scandals.

In their July 29th episode titled The Naughty List, the four main characters of the story are sitting in a convertible, discussing different things they could do including "painting Tana Mongeau's house pink."

Tana Mongeau was not aware of the name-drop until Twitter user kuhmariie stated:

"Tana Mongeau was mentioned on the new episode of american horror stories is getting to me. i did not expect that."

Mongeau responded in surprise and soon received a screen recording of her mention. Her tweet gained over five hundred likes and twenty-one replies at the time of writing.

Fans react to Tana Mongeau's name in FX anthology

Many fans reacted to Tana Mongeau's surprise mention on American Horror Stories. Some users were caught off guard much like the YouTuber.

The episode itself centered around a group of influencers facing a reckoning after posting a problematic video of a man attempting to jump from a bridge. The show itself is the latest spin-off of the original American Horror Story created by Ryan Murphy. Both shows splash a tinge of dark humor in the form of fable tales that imitate realistic events.

Some users were confused as to why Mongeau's name was used in the episode. It was in reference to influencers being known to create pranks for the sake of virality.

Many users were waiting for the clip of Tana Mongeau's name to be shared on Twitter. One user specifically mentioned that the caricature of the four main characters was based on Bryce Hall and the Sway Boys.

literally going to watch this one episode to see this because it’s 2 am i might watch the whole thing who knows but i NEED to see this — kara (@iIIusivedreams) July 29, 2021

Well she IS a horror! — jerry (@jerry79505555) July 29, 2021

they deadass said they painted your house pink 😂 i was like okay they really mentioned her 💀 — Kay 👩‍👧‍👦 (@kuhmariie) July 29, 2021

@tanamongeau just won. her name was literally mentioned in american horror stories and i could be more jealous — peyton michael (@peytonmsamms) July 29, 2021

Something about pranking u or whatever I feel like it was based on Bryce and the sway boys lmao — xio (@XiomaraVegaC) July 29, 2021

why did they just name drop @tanamongeau in american horror stories — ‎kًei (@ruffgnf) July 29, 2021

ryan murphy i deserve an award for continuing american horror stories. homeysexuals ? tana mongeau ? your writing is getting worse and worse. — chee 😁 (@babiehaderr) July 29, 2021

Show writer Ryan Murphy has not commented on his use of Tana Mongeau's name in the Naughty List episode. Tana expressed her excitement and disbelief at being mentioned on the show.

OMG THEY MENTIONED MY NAME ON AMERICAN HORROR STORY IM FKN FAMOUS NO ONE TALK TO ME https://t.co/Xk6NrZlJTE — CANCELLED (@tanamongeau) July 29, 2021

American Horror Stories is available on the FX channel and Hulu.

Edited by Siddharth Satish