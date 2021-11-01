Demi Lovato and Tana Mongeau spotted leaving Halloween party together, and the internet is concerned

Dancing With the Devil singer Demi Lovato was spotted leaving a Halloween party with controversial YouTuber Tana Mongeau, and the internet is not pleased. The two sported black costumes and were making their way through a swarm of paparazzi.

The celebrity duo was spotted together at a party hosted by media personality Paris Hilton in August. Since then, the two have not been seen together, leaving Lovato fans to rejoice.

However, the two found their way to each other once again this month, which has left the Confident singer’s fans worried.

Why are Demi Lovato’s fans concerned about them spending time with Tana Mongeau?

Prior to Demi Lovato spending time with Mongeau, they were dating Nashville-native singer-songwriter, Noah Cyrus. Cyrus and Mongeau were feuding with each other then, which forced Lovato to unfollow the YouTuber on Instagram.

Following Lovato’s split from Cyrus, the former was seen with the story-time YouTuber setting fans in a frenzy.

Canceled podcast host Tana Mongeau has admitted in the past that she has suffered from drug addiction, similar to Demi Lovato. Mongeau detailed her experience with Xanax pills in a YouTube video last year. She said:

"I was definitely taking enough to where I wasn't trying to kill myself, but I definitely didn't care if I died."

29-year-old singer Lovato has been open about her drug addiction recovery. They infamously relapsed on life-threatening substances, which led to them being rushed to the hospital in 2018.

Lovato had suffered from three strokes and a heart attack, which they revealed in their YouTube documentary titled Dancing With the Devil. While speaking of their touch and go experience, they had said in the documentary:

“I had three strokes. I had a heart attack. My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes. I’ve had so much to say over the past two years wanting to set the record straight about what it was that happened."

Fans of Lovato are concerned about them spending time with Mongeau due to their previous drug addiction.

Reacting to Demi Lovato being seen with Tana Mongeau, some of the comments under a @defnoodles Instagram post read:

Internet reacts to Demi Lovato and Tana Mongeau being seen together 1/2 (Image via defnoodles/Instagram)

Internet reacts to Demi Lovato and Tana Mongeau being seen together 1/2 (Image via defnoodles/Instagram)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Fans of the two are evidently concerned for the duo. Mongeau has not spoken about her current relationship with addiction.

Edited by Shaheen Banu