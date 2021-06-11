Bryce Hall claims fight with KSI is "95%" confirmed after upcoming bout with Austin McBroom

In the direct midst of buzz around the TikTok star vs YouTube influencer main event, Bryce Hall claims he will be fighting KSI in next bout. Bryce Hall's initial bout with Ace Family's Austin McBroom was scheduled for June 12th, but that didn't stop the TikTok star from starting on British YouTuber KSI next.

Bryce Hall taunts KSI

Bryce Hall's scheduled bout against Austin McBroom is slated for Saturday, June 12th. The two come after fellow TikTok star and Hall's friend Tayler Holder boxed against AnEsonGib.

Hall and KSI began their beef after KSI came to McBroom's defense before the lead-up to the fight. In a tweet, KSI tweeted a photo of Hall in a headlock reading "you good?"

yeah im perfectly fine! thanks for asking! let’s make it happen? tayler vs deji and me vs you! after we drop our opponents june 12th of course https://t.co/hUMCy5DckP — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) May 19, 2021

Bryce Hall quoted the tweet and set up a one-on-one fight after the June 12th match on the basis that he, KSI and Holder get through their own respective matches.

Since the tweet, Bryce Hall has regularly called out KSI for the match, including the tweet below.

I will be active across socials again after my devastating ( to my haters ) win on june 12th 🤝 @KSI i see you’ve become a fan recently with the three 30 min vids about me! Do you want some team bryce merch? https://t.co/8mqcwe6FGf — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) June 6, 2021

The claim comes from a June 10th episode of Mike Majlak's The Night Shift. Bryce Hall appears in the video in a restaurant in Miami, Florida. Majlak asked Bryce Hall what his mindset was at and Hall said he was "extremely confident" about the fight.

"The next fight is [with] KSI, he said, that is one-hundred percent confirmed," Majlak added towards the end of the video. He turned to Bryce Hall for comment and Hall responded:

"That is [like] 95 percent confirmed."

Bryce added that KSI has tweeted about him and made two videos for YouTube about him for the numbers. In air quotations, Bryce said that KSI claims it would be a "warm up to Jake [Paul]."

Hall claimed that he "could beat KSI" in a match before his segment of Mike Maljak's video ended. The buzz around the potential match between Hall and KSI is witnessed best on Twitter. Many fans of either of the influencers are hoping for the hyped-up talk to turn into a physical match.

