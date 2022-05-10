Watch: Linus Tech Tips apologizes to Pokimane for a recent Twitter feud

Fans were surprised to see when the two famous content creators, Imane "Pokimane" and Linus Sebastian of Linus Tech Tips, went head-to-head on Twitter earlier this month.

The controversy started when Linus commented that Twitch as a livestreaming platform requires the inclusion of more advertisements and advertisers for it to survive.

Imane initially reacted to the YouTuber's stance and stated that Twitch should not add advertisements directly into the stream and should rather start adding advertisements to the sidebar or another way.

imane 💜 @imane



i understand advertisers are essential to make a platform profitable, but intervening with the viewer’s experience isn’t how they should go about it imo twitch should just implement ads that don’t directly interfere with a stream (sidebar, picture in picture, underlay, etc).i understand advertisers are essential to make a platform profitable, but intervening with the viewer’s experience isn’t how they should go about it imo twitch should just implement ads that don’t directly interfere with a stream (sidebar, picture in picture, underlay, etc). i understand advertisers are essential to make a platform profitable, but intervening with the viewer’s experience isn’t how they should go about it 😦

The conversation between the two creators cooled down for a few days, but on May 5, Pokimane updated her fans by uploading a statement in the form of a notes document after Linus called the former a "nameless creator" in a mocking tone.

Fast forward to today, when Linus hosted his weekly podcast known as The WAN Show, he sought to end the controversy by apologizing for his actions and stating that:

"It is going to be me, solemnly swearing, I cross my heart, hope to die, to never unnecessarily feud with another creator again."

Linus talks about the drama and apologizes to Pokimane during the latest WAN Show

Earlier today, Linus Tech Tips' alternate YouTube channel LMG Clips uploaded an eight-minute-long video titled "I'm sorry, Pokimane." This was taken directly from the latest WAN Show when Linus apologized for calling out the famous Twitch star.

Linus provided context to his viewers when he said:

"Pokimane rightfully took issue with some of my comments on the previous WAN Show, I do think that her initial take at least in the limited context I had because it was a tweet, which is why I just shouldn't have addressed it in the first place."

He further said:

"I do think that this was not an amazing take but I shouldn't have reacted to the way that I did because it's clear that there were multiple additional layers to her take which she actually, very graciously spelled out for me in a way that even I can understand, which is great."

As his address continued, Linus spoke about the online careers of various influencers and spoke about how he has gone on to build his brand on YouTube.

The tech YouTuber clarified that he was not looking to start a beef with the famous Moroccan-Canadian livestreamer and provided his side of the story by saying:

"The reality of it is, I didn't want to start a beef with her. It had nothing to do with her style or anything like that. That's just like my go-to like, Valley Girl voice and one of the reasons that I do the Valley Girl voice is that I will often do it as sort of an exaggeration of the way that I already talk."

He mentioned that he has gotten a lot of feedback for his Valley Girl impersonation and will tone it down in the future and apologized for it.

In the end, Linus added:

"Even though I don't follow her, I tend to just get those tweets promoted to me and I think the reason that I just like, knee-jerk reacted to it was because I was like, I thought she got it! And it seemed like she didn't get it and it turns out that she super gets it and it was just me who didn't get it. So, um, great!"

Following the apologetic statements, Linus continued to host his podcast and spoke about various other things and happenings in the tech world.

YouTube comment section reacts to the controversy

The clip attracted many comments and fans had a polarizing take on the whole situation.

Fans reacting to the content creator's apology (Images via LMG Clips/YouTube)

Some fans commended Linus for apologizing to Pokimane for ending the controversy as soon as possible, while others felt that the former had nothing to apologize for.

Edited by Srijan Sen