Former NoPixel developer DW is suing Koil and GTA RP server for $150,000

A new chapter in the NoPixel controversy has unfolded, with court documents revealing that the server's former developer, Daniel "DW," is suing the founder, Koil, for $150,000. The update went viral on the r/RPClipsGTA subreddit, where u/KdotNose55 shared eight pages of the legal documents. According to the filing, the plaintiff, "The One Video Entertainment, LLC," is suing the defendants, "Koil Content Creation PTY, LTD."

Earlier today (May 4, 2023), DW took to Twitter to update the online community on the situation:

Dw @dwjft Looks like everyone knows now why I have been so quiet. I've been advised to just kick back and take a vacation while they handle things. Now that the lawsuit is public, all I can say is thank you all for the amazing support, it truly means a lot. More info / news soon. <3 Looks like everyone knows now why I have been so quiet. I've been advised to just kick back and take a vacation while they handle things. Now that the lawsuit is public, all I can say is thank you all for the amazing support, it truly means a lot. More info / news soon. <3

On what grounds is DW suing Koil and NoPixel?

Under "Facts Common To All Causes of Action," it was stated that NoPixel "desired to engage" with DW in early 2020 as a software developer to make "significant updates" to the server. Koil hired Daniel as an independent contractor in exchange for the server agreeing to pay 50% of the game's revenue.

According to the document, DW worked from early 2020 to December 2022 and "contributed significant creative contributions" to both the server's front-end and back-end. However, in 2022, a "personal dispute" erupted between DW and Koil, resulting in the latter firing the former.

The concluding section claimed that Koil "never informed" DW of the termination or subsequent restriction of access to the server:

"Because Mr. Tracey (DW) received no notice of his termination whatsoever, Mr. Tracey subsequently logged onto the NoPixel Server as he normally would - completely unaware that such action could technically constitute unauthorized access to the NoPixel Server."

The 18th point added that Koil accused DW of a data breach after he logged onto the server following his termination:

"Likely seeing such action as an opportunity to attach Mr. Tracey in connection with their personal dispute, Defendants issued a formal statement on or about December 28, 2022, whereby Defendants claimed that a 'former NoPixel employee' had caused a data breach of the NoPixel Server. Almost immediately thereafter, on or about December 31, 2022, Clout issued a follow-up public statement via Twitch, wherein he identified Mr. Tracey as the 'former NoPixel employee.'"

The final point stated:

"As a result of Defendants' very serious allegations, Mr. Tracey was removed from the NoPixel Server, thereby preventing him from streaming popular game content and generating revenue to TOVE (The One Video Entertainment) therefrom. Accordingly, this Complaint necessarily results."

Online community reacts

GTAWiseGuy, the server's vehicle developer, has also announced his exit. In a Discord message, he stated that he was taking time off to take care of his grandmother, who had been unwell for a long time. He added that the situation had taken a "big hit" on his mental health.

