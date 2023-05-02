"I'm not tiptoeing anymore": GTA RP streamer Penta tears into Koil after the NoPixel owner's recent comments

It looks like the drama between popular GTA RP streamer Bob "Penta" and NoPixel owner Francis "Koil" is far from over, as the former slammed the latter for his recent comments that went viral on the internet. The drama began when Penta left NoPixel after being called abusive by Koil, who compared him to RateEpics, a controversial streamer who was recently banned from the server for similar behavior.

Since Penta announced his exit from NoPixel, Koil has talked about him extensively, deriding him for his behavior on the server. Well, it seems that the former NoPixel member did not appreciate being bad-mouthed and has slammed the server's owner on his latest stream, saying:

"F*ck Koil dawg, that guy is a f*cking piece of sh*t dude. That guy is a f*cking piece of sh*t! I'm gonna say it, I'm not tiptoeing around anymore. This guy, um, this guy is such a f*cking piece of sh*t."

Penta vs Koil: Exploring the online spat in the GTA RP community

Penta tore into Koil by referring to the way he was talking about him. For context, in an earlier stream, the former NoPixel member had talked about how disrespected he felt after the owner of the server was trash-talking about him in public.

He also took major offense when he was compared to RatedEpicz, a streamer who was recently banned from NoPixel and openly confessed that he could no longer associate with the server.

In a clip that has since gone viral, Penta said:

"I mean, how can I play there when someone's friend is being outed as an abuser and his response is, 'What about Penta?.' Like, how can I play there? How can I be associated with that? So I'm out, I think I'm permanently out."

On his most recent stream, the GTA RP star tore into Koil for his recent streams, saying all the NoPixel owner does is gamble on CS:GO crates and talk about him:

"I don't even know what his streams are anymore. It's just him gambling on CS: GO and ranting about me? This guy, it's actually f*cking pathetic man. This guy's whole f*cking existence is pathetic. I'm gonna be real dude, that sh*t is f*cked up! His whole existence is just gambling, CS: GO crates and talking sh*t about me."

Timestamp 0:08:33

He also compared Koil to "crying girls" on Twitter, a remark that was once the source of much controversy on social media, especially Reddit:

"He said that sh*t about women coming out and crying on Twitter? Okay, alright I guess. Pop off man."

For context, the former NoPixel member was referring to the clip embedded above, where Koil said this while opening CS:GO crates:

"Of course, it was edgy sh*t and drama-bat. And then make a Twitter post about it later, like all the other emotional girls on the internet dude."

Social media reactions

The clip of Penta calling out Koil was naturally shared on the streamer-related subreddit r/LivestreamFail, where it immediately started garnering a lot of attention. Here are some general reactions to the clip:

Reddit Comments about the online feud (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Here are some Redditors debating NoPixel's administrators:

NoPixel is perhaps the most popular GTA RP server on the planet, boasting streamers who make up an integral part of the role-playing community. Check out more Grand Theft Auto Roleplay news here.

Poll : 0 votes