Sykkuno says that he does not plan on returning to GTA RP on the NoPixel server

On January 3, YouTube Gaming star Thomas "Sykkuno" hosted his first stream of the year. He spent some time interacting with his audience, and a fan inquired about his plans to return to the NoPixel server to play GTA RP.

Sykkuno revealed that he did not have any plans to play the multiplayer game. He went on to say that he would not play it "unless something big" happened that made content creators want to return to the game.

Sykkuno explains why he is not inclined to play GTA on the NoPixel server

At the six-minute mark of his January 3 livestream, Sykkuno's attention was drawn to a viewer who asked if he was planning on playing Grand Theft Auto 5 roleplay. The streamer responded by saying:

"I don't have any plans to play GTA right now. I don't know. I mean, guys, it's a... I feel like that's a random thing to ask. Did something... is there new content in NoPixel, or... I don't want to call it content, but unless there's something big happening, probably not. A lot of people don't play quite as much as before."

Thomas mentioned that fellow YouTube Gaming content creator Leslie "Fuslie" was still playing on the NoPixel server:

"I know Leslie still goes on for like music stuff, sometimes. But uh... for players like me who mostly did like, you know, bank stuff like that, there isn't really much. I know Leslie does music. I don't. So it doesn't work out too well for me."

Sykkuno explained that many of his friends, like Lucas "Buddha" and Nathan "Blaustoise," were not playing on the popular server anymore:

"But yeah, I just don't know why I... if there's much for me to do. And the biggest thing is a lot of my friends are just not there anymore. Like, Buddha doesn't really... he's not there much anymore. Even Blau (Blaustoise) doesn't play that much anymore."

The streamer also mentioned that there wasn't much for him to do in the game:

"Only person I know who still plays maybe is Tony and I mean... a lot of people just don't play that much anymore. So it's kind of like, yeah, most of my friends are gone, and there's no heist to do, and that was most of my biggest thing. So yeah, I don't see much reason to go back to it quite yet. So, yep!"

Fans react to Sykkuno explaining why he won't be returning to the NoPixel server

A clip from the stream that featured Sykkuno's explanation was posted on the vitalFY YouTube channel. The comments section featured more than a dozen fan reactions, and here's a snippet of some notable ones:

Fans in the YouTube comments section react to the streamer's clip (Image via vitalFY/YouTube)

One viewer expressed hope that Sykkuno would reunite with his gang on the NoPixel server, and another community member mentioned that prominent roleplayers such as Ramee and RayC were still active on the server.

