"I wake up with a lack of air" - xQc opens up about his mental health, talks about his experience living with night terrors

On July 13, 2023, French-Canadian streamer Felix "xQc" discussed his mental health after viewers asked if he still had night terrors. The content creator has been pretty open about the subject, claiming that he cannot host subathons because of them. During a conversation with Kai Cenat on October 7, 2022, xQc said:

"I have sleep problems. I wake up and s**t. I scream and yell. I don't want to show that. It's really f**king awkward."

Earlier today, Felix stated that he injured his thumb after punching a wall during a night terror episode. He then described the various types of dreams he has, noting that he frequently wakes up breathless.

Elaborating on the situation, xQc said:

"Sometimes, it's like I'm in a game and I'm running out of mana. Sometimes, it can be, like, I'm playing, like... a top-to-bottom game or whatever and I'm running out of health. Sometimes, it can be, like, I'm trying to water the car with a hose and it's running out of water. It's all a lack of something. And I wake up with a lack of air. Isn't that kind of weird"

"It's kind of scary" - xQc explains what kind of dreams he has during an episode of night terror

Felix was 10 minutes into his broadcast when he responded to fans' questions about what happens when he has night terrors. According to the content creator, an episode lasts roughly 30 seconds. He explained:

"I don't mind being open about my mental health. Basically... these are not really dreams. So, when I get night terrors, which is basically every night, I have a dream segment that only lasts about 30 seconds. Okay? And, what happens is that... I'm in a scenario where I'm running out of something. Whatever it is. Right?"

xQc also mentioned that he occasionally wakes up out of breath. He then described what he goes through during his night terrors:

"And, once it gets really, really bad, I wake up. And, I wake up out of air and I can't breathe. So like, often enough, it's going to be - chat, it can be really, really, like, it can be as stupid as I have a mug and I have no coffee in it. And I go like, 'F**k, dude!' I'm like, 'I really need coffee, dude! I really need some!' And, I got nothing and it's like, 'Dude! I got nothing!' And then, boom! I wake up. And now, it's like the same thing, for the need of coffee, as is for the need to breathe air. Does that make sense?"

The conversation continued with xQc stating that the situation can become quite frightening:

"So, it's really scary because... it's a transfer of, like, a need of something in a dream, and you wake up and you still need something in real life, as well. Right? So, it's kind of hard to differentiate - the dream and real life. Because it feels like it's a continuation of that. You get it? It's kind of scary. But, it only lasts for about 20 seconds and then I'm done."

Fans react to xQc's clip

Felix's clip in which he discussed his mental health has amassed over 55 fan reactions. Here's what they said:

One viewer hoped that the 27-year-old was seeking professional help for his night terrors. Others, meanwhile, believed the Twitch star was describing sleep apnea.

