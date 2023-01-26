xQc reveals having "night terrors," claims being around him is bad

On January 26, during a livestream with Adin Ross, Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" revealed that he suffers from episodes of night terror. For those unfamiliar with the phrase, it refers to parasomniac episodes of screaming, intense fear, and flailing while still asleep.

While speaking about psychological problems, xQc narrated a rather chilling story about the time he went to a hotel and blockaded his room with a barrage of furniture due to his night terrors. He asserted:

"Being around me is not like, you know, is something, you know, I don't like that. I feel like it's bad."

xQc reveals he suffers from bouts of night terror, shares photographic evidence

Regular viewers of xQc will know that the streamer is not the fittest, mostly due to his unhealthy lifestyle. However, for most fans, Felix's latest revelation about his psychological issues was a new discovery.

Prior to Felix's story, Adin Ross revealed that he was suffering from "mental issues," which have changed of late, by his own admission. Responding to Adin's story, xQc narrated one of his own. He described the bouts of night terror he has had, saying:

"Yeah, bro, I have sleep problems like that and it affects people around me. Let me show you something, I wake up at night right? And I run like a dumbf**k. Look at this picture I sent you. This is my hotel room, I always wake up at night, accidentally jumping off, and this is what my hotel room looked like, you see that?"

The picture depicts a collection of furniture lined together resembling a sort of barrier. According to the streamer, the night terrors cause him to physically "jump" around and sometimes even reposition the furniture out of fear. Here is the image in question:

The Canadian nonchalantly added that it has become a part of his life:

"I stacked all the objects. It wouldn't happen, it is what it is, bro, it's kinda how it is. What I'm telling is, you see it though? it's like a blockade, right?"

Internet reacts to the story

The clip of the streamer narrating his sleep problems was shared across the internet, including the popular livestreaming subreddit r/LivestreamFail, which, at the time of writing, had garnered a host of concerning comments. Here are some of the relevant reactions:

Many of the comments pointed out the constant squatting incidents that Felix had to face during his time in the US. To read more about the story, click here.

