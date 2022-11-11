Felix "xQc" disclosed the details of how the police operate during a swatting, after revealing that he's had plenty of similar experiences, just like Adin Ross.

Felix explained that he had extensive knowledge of the crime because it used to happen so often to "them," referring to his former housemates in Texas. The streamer claimed:

"Basically, we would be swatted so often that basically what the police used to do..."

Having said that, the Canadian went on to explain how the police procedure works.

xQc gives a detailed explanation of what exactly the cops do when they receive a swatting call

The former Overwatch Pro prefaced the whole discussion by saying that he, personally, was over the incidents and didn't harbor any more anger towards the criminals who swatted him in the past. He stated:

"Basically, so people understand okay? It's not a bad topic to talk about... I don't really care about that shi*, okay? I'm past it in terms of me being mad about it."

xQc proceeded to explain the cop's duties during the event. Once they receive the tip-off, they have to at least make sure that nobody in that house is unsafe by probing every room on the property: He said:

"They get a call about some random shi*. And then they want to make sure that everyone's safe. To do that they have the clear the house. What that means is that they will go to every room, every place in the house to make sure there isn't a threat or if somebody is in danger or somebody gets hurt or they somebody needs the law enforcement."

Timestamp 00:29:00

xQc then told his audience about his ingenious plan to help the police clear his streaming room without entering. The streamer has placed the door in a way that if somebody looked in, they would see the whole room. He stated:

"I've arranged the room in a certain way... technically iff this was to happen, right? The police could be right here, right, past the room. And they could clear the room, without actually walking in."

The streamer said that he arranged his room like that after being swatted multiple times and discussed how he lived in Texas. He disclosed:

"This happened way more than you guys know about. I used to live in Texas, right? Where I had a door behind me, and they would open the door and clear the room by looking at it. Without entering, making no noise, no. People downstairs would organize it like that so that wouldn't have happened."

The police would just check in on him without even interrupting his streams.

"And they would just clear the room and I would continue streaming. It happened a bunch of times. A bunch of times the police would f*cking roll up and then I would look at them, and I would just keep looking at the computer because I know what's happening through the discord. And they would clear the room and get out."

Fan reactions to xQc explaining swatting

Fans praising the streamer for keeping strong through the ordeals (Image via xQc Clips/ YouTube)

Fans talking about a possible connection with night terrors (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

Fans of xQc extended their support to the streamer for going through so much swatting and still continuing to stream. A few even tried to ascertain if the events were somehow linked to his night terrors that he most recently discussed with fellow Twitch streamer Kai Cenat.

