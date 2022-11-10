3 times Adin Ross gets swatted on livestream

Twitch star Adin Ross is at the peak of his popularity. With over 6.8 million followers on his Twitch account, Adin is winning the social media game and thriving in it. From expensive condos in LA to lavish cars, the young streamer appears to have it all. However, being a big name on social media means that such stars are often vulnerable to pranks from fans.

One of the most practiced pranks on streamers comes in the form of "swatting." For those unaware, swatting is a term used to describe police barging in on an individual after a faux call was made to them reporting against any particular person, usually a notable figure.

Adin Ross has so far been the victim of such a stunt on three separate occasions. This listicle explores each of the incidents.

Adin Ross has been swatted thrice in his career. Here's what happened:

1) Swatted during a meet-and-greet

In July 2021, Adin Ross organized a meet-and-greet with his fans at Cookies N' Kicks in Los Angeles. Adin, who was aged 20 at the time, was swatted in the store after a viewer placed a false call to 911 claiming a fake report.

As a matter of fact, the LAPD arranged helicopters and patrol cars to examine the situation. However, it was later revealed that the entire thing was a setup. The police officers were actors who were paid to pull off the prank on Adin.

Regardless of the false nature of the arrest, Adin was visibly scared. Following the event, he took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the faux arrest. He exclaimed:

'Bruh, one of u guys called fake cops to come and fake arrest me .. y'all weird asf."

He also added:

'But fr tho Someone called a real swat team during the actual rooftop meetup and whoever did that is a real piece of s***.'

2) Swatted during a live stream

adin @adinross I got swatted last night, very very scary. I’m okay. I love you guys. Also speed got swatted aswell, we just got off the phone he’s okay! Sick world we live in man. I got swatted last night, very very scary. I’m okay. I love you guys. Also speed got swatted aswell, we just got off the phone he’s okay! Sick world we live in man. ❤️ https://t.co/MN0BxHeAOZ

Adin Ross fell prey to another swatting attack on him in August 2022. It should be noted that the police officers were as real as they could get. During a stream on August 7, Adin Ross's house was intruded on by four police officers.

Unlike the first occurrence, not much was shown to the public this time since most of the incidents happened off-camera. However, later through his socials, the creator explained his experience. According to the then-21-year-old, the entire ordeal was "traumatizing." He added:

"Look, I'm okay. I appreciate everyone that's checked on me, asking stuff. I'll obviously update you guys with the full story later on, when I bring... and come out with the full story but... Traumatizing, man!"

Furthermore, he said:

"It's scary. It's what comes with being in this position, and we're still in shock. You know, me and Pami, but appreciate everyone's been showing love and showing a lot of support."

The most shocking fact about the incident was that IShowSpeed, a close friend of Adin Ross, was also swatted in the same week.

3) Swatted in his LA house during livestream

The latest addition to the list happened earlier today (November 10). While streaming, an acquaintance appeared to have called to notify him of the impending "swatting." He soon got on his knees with his hands behind his head, confirming the prank. Reacting to the police arriving at his place, Adin Ross said:

"There's a SWAT team at my house right now, bro! I can hear them. Yeah, he's coming right now. He's coming right now. I hear it. All right."

He was still streaming live while the entire procession was being carried out. Speaking to his chat, he exclaimed:

"F**k, man! Why y'all do this, bro? Why do y'all do this, dude! Why do you all do this? Why do y'all do this to people, bro! Like, why do y'all do this, bro?"

To make things worse, he was briefly banned from the platform.

