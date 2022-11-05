Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" has to put up with more than his fair share of insults. This is what made an interaction with an Overwatch 2 teammate on one of his recent streams so interesting.

The former Overwatch pro got into an argument with one of his teammates that lasted through the entire match.

By the end of the game, the latter said he was just distracted during the competitive match because he was looking at explicit pictures of xQc's new girlfriend, nyyxxii, on his other monitor. The comment seemed to get to him as he was left speechless with a smirk on his face. His teammate quipped:

"Bro, I'm just distracted right now. I have your girlfriend b*tt-naked on my other monitor right now."

xQc gets roasted by Overwatch 2 teammate

The Juicer has been grinding competitive matches of Overwatch 2 on his streams. When the former professional player finished his placement games, he was ranked Diamond 1, the highest rank that one can achieve in placements. He currently sits comfortably in the Top 500 players on the competitive ladder.

He played a competitive match on the map Midtown, playing as Winston, his signature hero. One of the DPS players on his team, playing Genji, was ranting throughout the game while praising his own gameplay. The Genji player took out both of the enemy team's supports in overtime, setting his team up to win. xQc sealed the victory after taking out the enemy Winston and Cassidy.

At the end of the game, his teammate continued praising himself as "God." This seemed to have gotten on the streamer's nerves as he told him to seek help for his mental state. xQc exclaimed:

"Get some help ASAP. You need some help ASAP, you are losing it! You are more delusional than you are annoying, that's f****** crazy!"

As they were watching the game's prominent moment, which happened to go to xQc and his Winston, the teammate seemed to apologize by saying he was simply distracted during the game. Feeling curious, the popular streamer asked for more details. To his annoyance, the player responded that his attention was being pulled away by explicit photos of the Juicer's girlfriend on his side monitor.

xQc broke up with his former girlfriend, Sammy "Adept", back in September. The Canadian recently revealed that he is dating another Twitch streamer, nyyxxii. The latter also has an OnlyFans account.

The roast seemed to get to xQc as he was left speechless while queuing up for his next competitive match. To make matters worse, he ended up getting the same Genji player in his game for the next five matches.

Throughout the next few bouts, their chaotic back-and-forth continued. The two high-ranking players even decided to start queueing up together before the end of the stream.

