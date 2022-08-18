“None of this matters” - Mizkif shares how stopping the use of social media platforms has impacted his mental health

Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" provided his take on the impact of social media platforms like Twitter on mental health.

Fellow Twitch content creator Vincent "Cyr" was pleased to see that the health of the personalities attending Camp Knut had "improved significantly" during the closing moments of a recent livestream.

Mizkif agreed with Cyr and stated that going to the gym helps clear the mind. Aside from this, Matthew provided his opinions on using social media platforms like Twitter and came to the following realization:

"I was on Twitter, and I'm reading all this s**t, and I'm like, 'None of this matters! I don't care about any of this. Why am I scrolling through this?' It was just..."

Mizkif provides his take on the impact of social media platforms on his mental health

At the four-hour mark of the broadcast, Cyr shared his delight at the progress made by influencers at the 30-day-long streamer fitness camp and stated:

"He looks so good (pointing at Twitch streamer Lacari). Everybody that has been coming to Camp Knut has improved significantly, and I'm very, very happy..."

The One True King (OTK) co-founder agreed with Cyr's point of view and added that exercising each day makes the brain work much better:

"Bro, I know. Bro, chat, I... I'm telling you boys, listen. I know we sound like a circle of jerks, right, but going to the gym, at least a little exercise a day, it just makes your brain work so much better. You know, it also makes my brain work so much better mentally? I've realized... I stopped going on social media."

Mizkif then hilariously asked his Twitch channel moderators to spam the link to his new Twitter post in the Twitch chat.

Timestamp: 03:59:49

Coming back to the point of discussion, Mizkif claimed that being on Twitter was the "biggest waste of time ever." He said:

"Twitter, to me, is the biggest waste of time ever. I'm done going on there. I realized that I'm like there for 30 minutes at a time. What am I doing? Nothing, like none of this, is processing..."

Camp Knut trainer Wake Wilder made the following points:

"Just to be so important, that chat continues to spend their time on Twitter to like the post and retweet them, obviously."

Matthew replied:

"That's one thing. Do go there and like it. But to scroll for like, 40 minutes, 50 minutes is just way too much. I don't have that many. I probably deleted a lot of my tweets specifically before 2018."

Fans questioned the content creator on his thoughts on spending time watching Twitch streamers. Mizkif claimed that being on Twitch was "not a waste of time" and said:

"'Surely Twitch is not a waste of time.' Listen, if you're on Twitch, and you're having it on the second monitor, and you're doing something else, that is not a waste of time. I will say, definitively, that it is not a waste of time."

The conversation was brought to an end when Mizkif disclosed that he used to watch Twitch streams to improve his communication skills:

"I also venture to say that Twitch is not a full waste of time because you can learn a lot from; like, I learned how to gamble, I learned how to, you know, roleplay in GTA, but I also learned how to communicate with people on Twitch. It sounds lame, but I would watch streamers, and I would learn how to interact with other people and see if... that's how I would learn."

Fans react to the streamer's statements

Fans present in the Twitch chat expressed a wide array of emotions, with the majority agreeing with the streamer's take on Twitter. Here is a snippet of the Twitch chat:

Fans reacting to the streamer's take (Image via Mizkif/Twitch)

The Austin, Texas-based content creator is one of the most well-known personalities on Twitch. He currently has 2,091,766 followers and averages more than 42k viewers per stream.

