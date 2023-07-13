"I'm not even glazing" - xQc believes controversial GTA RP streamer RatedEpicz is not "canceled"

During a livestream on July 12, 2023, Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" shared his thoughts on the controversial Grand Theft Auto 5 roleplayer, RatedEpicz. For those unaware, the latter was a prominent member of the NoPixel community and affiliated with Chang Gang. However, on April 4, 2023, the content creator got permanently banned from the server. According to the owner, Koil, the staff members made the decision unanimously.

When xQc was watching Twitch veteran Jaryd "Summit1g" play Fortnite, he noticed some of his viewers claim that RatedEpicz had been "canceled." This prompted the streamer to engage in debate with his audience, asserting that the roleplaying personality is now more popular than he has ever been.

Sharing his perspective on the situation, the French-Canadian remarked:

"I'm not even glazing! You guys just don't know what canceling means!"

xQc explains why he thinks GTA RP streamer RatedEpicz is not "canceled"

The conversation on the topic started when Felix's attention was drawn to a Twitch chatter's message about prominent GTA roleplayers. He read it out loud to his audience and said:

"'Ramee and Rated are canceled.' What?! What do you mean he's canceled? Is he?"

According to the former Overwatch pro, none of the mentioned online personalities were canceled. He then said that RatedEpicz recently livestreamed on his channel:

"I don't think anybody is canceled. Rated is not canceled. He went live the other day! Rated can literally go live when he wants to. How is that canceled? It's not what canceled means."

After reading what his community had to say, xQc claimed that he was not "glazing." For context, "glazing" is a TikTok term and internet slang for constantly praising and "sucking up to someone."

Timestamp: 01:33:50

The streamer then explained why he believed the contentious roleplayer was not canceled:

"Yeah, he literally went live and had, like, 18k viewers! I was watching. He's not canceled. How is that being canceled? Literally, it was his biggest stream since he created his channel. That's, like, the opposite of being canceled, as far as I am concerned!"

Fans react to the streamer's take

Over 40 community members on the r/LivestreamFail have weighed in on Felix's take. While some commented that the streamer arguing with his audience was "normal":

Others brought up the One True King (OTK) co-founder Rich Campbell and speculated on how many viewers he would garner if he returned to livestreaming:

Redditor u/Prior_Dish_6953 concurred with xQc's views. They wrote:

Some of the more notable responses were along these lines:

xQc has been a part of the NoPixel GTA RP community since 2019. Earlier this year (on May 31, 2023), he announced that he is now a co-owner of the server, alongside Koil and fellow content creator Lucas "Buddha."

