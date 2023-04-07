Why did RatedEpicz get permanently banned from NoPixel? Chang Gang parts ways with the streamer following the controversy

RatedEpicz, a streamer on Twitch and Facebook, was permanently banned from the popular GTA V NoPixel server earlier this week on April 2, 2023. It came as a surprise to him and his community as he was in the middle of a stream when it took effect.

Although NoPixel did not disclose the exact reason for his ban, Koil (the owner and developer of NoPixel) suggested on the server's Discord channel that it was related to the accusations of misconduct made against the streamer, which is a clear violation of their terms of service. He wrote:

“Recently we removed a figure from our community for violating our terms of service and have sourced legal advice after verifying multiple severe claims. There are very certain lines we will always draw which are always very clear.”

Additionally, Koil encouraged any women in the community who have experienced mistreatment to come forward and share their experiences.

RatedEpicz booted from Chang Gang after his NoPixel ban

After the NoPixel ban, RatedEpicz was also removed from Chang Gang, a GTA RP content group. On April 6, 2023, co-founder JoblessGarrett announced the streamer's departure on Twitter.

Similar to NoPixel, Chang Gang was ambiguous about the reason behind their decision. No specific details were provided regarding the ban. The tweet read:

“In light of recent developments, Chang Gang as a collective and its individual members have made the decision to part ways with RatedEpicz. We respect the privacy of all involved parties and will not be sharing further details."

What was the streamer accused of?

In January 2023, Twitch streamer Megskii alleged that RatedEpicz had been homophobic and emotionally abusive during their two-year relationship. Megskii shared her experiences in a TwitLonger post, which has since been deleted. This resulted in a huge backlash, and RatedEpicz responded by apologizing to his friends and family members for using offensive language.

"I never meant to say it in a derogatory term. I don’t have anything against any people. I said it five, six years ago. I am sorry. I don’t mean to and if I did offend anyone, I do apologize sincerely because I can’t imagine how it feels especially if you look up to me."

However, he maintained that, while he had behaved badly towards his ex-partner, she had also been abusive towards him. He stated:

"She said some crazy f**ked sh*t. I did as well I ain’t going to lie. It happened both ways."

The streamer's last tweet was posted on April 1, and he has been silent on social media platforms since. His fans are eagerly waiting to hear his perspective on the recent events and the ban from the NoPixel server and Chang Gang.

