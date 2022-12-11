5 biggest GTA RP Streamers in 2022

GTA RP isn't showing any signs of slowing down, and GTA fans cannot get enough of their favorite roleplay streamers. Thus, the views such content creators have been getting on their videos have been really insane, especially in the last couple of months.

Though new streamers enter the world of GTA RP every now and then, many of the older ones are still reeling in thousands of viewers on their streams on a regular basis. This article will try to highlight five of them.

Five extremely successful GTA RP streamers in 2022

1) Summit1g

Summit1g has officially returned to GTA RP with his character Chawa. His streams are packed with everything a viewer could ask for, such as hilarious situations, action-packed set pieces, and really fast car chases.

While watching Summit1g's videos, you will be transported to the city of Los Santos and get to see firsthand all the nefarious activities the Chang Gang takes part in. Furthermore, the content creator, in the last 30 days, has gained over 6.7 million views, which shows just how much his fans love to see him play GTA RP.

2) Penta

Penta's RP streams may polarize viewers, especially when it comes to the decisions his characters make. However, one thing is guaranteed: viewers are going to be thoroughly entertained and laughing at all the RP scenarios Penta creates.

This is one of the reasons why the content creator is still going strong, and his streams have collected over 1.4 million views in just the last 30 days. This clearly showcases his dedicated fanbase who constantly tune into every RP stream he offers.

Penta's ability to improvise and his ruthlessness when he's playing his characters always manage to bring a smile to his fans' faces. This, combined with the absurd humor prevalent in his streams, makes him pretty entertaining.

3) Kyle

Kyle's sheriff character is so much fun to hate that his streams become a hilarious ride whenever he enters an RP scenario. The content creator's creativity always shines through his dialogues and one-liners. He also tries to make his stream as cinematic as possible.

The character he plays can be seen as a parody of every hard-boiled detective who is more interested in themselves than actually helping others. Everything Kyle does is just hilarious. Currently, he has managed to gain 1.17 million views in the last 30 days.

4) Koil

Koil, the god of NoPixel himself, has really proven to RP fans that he is amazing at roleplay, especially when it comes to his criminal character Francis.

Koil's self-awareness and amazing voice acting make every scene he is in very memorable as well as highly quotable. Francis makes his streams very fun to watch, leaving fans wanting more.

He is also aware of his in-game surroundings and knows when he should be making jokes and when he should be serious. This helps the content creator strike a really good balance without getting very boring to watch. He has gained over one million views in the last 30 days.

5) Zerkaa

Zerkaa plays Tommy T, who is the leader of the Mandem in NoPixel. The content creator is just an amazing figure and knows how to keep the audience coming back for more.

Zerkaa sometimes presents really absurd RP scenarios that are just very unpredictable and entertaining to watch. He really cares about every scene he finds himself a part of and wants to make the most of it. This quality really makes him stand out among the rest of the RP streamers. Zerkaa has collected over 700K views in the last 30 days.

