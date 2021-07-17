Top 5 most entertaining GTA 5 RP characters by Indian streamers

The first step to being good at GTA RP is to have an entertaining character. The quality of a character goes a long way in role-playing as it keeps people interested in the actions taken by the character.

As GTA RP blew up, many, including Indian streamers, picked it up and started role-playing as whacky characters which are very entertaining to watch.

In this article, we will be looking at the most interesting GTA RP characters by Indian streamers.

Also read: 5 best games like GTA 5 with an intense story experience

Most interesting GTA RP characters by Indian streamers

#1- Javier Margela

Mr Javier Marlega was an extremely entertaining and popular character created by RakaZone Gaming (Rishab Karanwal) when he started playing on the Legacy RP server.

Mr Marlega has had many run-ins with the police on account of his criminal activities. His personality exudes charm and his sense of humor in extricating himself from such situations makes him a fan-favourite.

In fact, he is so popular that fans went berserk when he was permanently banned from the Legacy RP server. When Mr Marlega began playing on the SVRP server, his entire fan base shifted along with him.

#2- Shiva Nayak

Dynamo Gaming aka Aditya Sawant has created the character of a police officer known as Shiva Nayak for his RP stream. Far from being a serious cop, Shiva Nayak often recites witty poetry, sings entertaining parodies and indulges in such hilarious non-police officer type activities.

Dynamo plays GTA RP on the Hydra Town Role-Play server which is started by himself. Along with Shiva Nayak, a ton of other popular characters can be seen on the HTRP server.

#3- Arnav Walker

Arnav Chaudhary, through his popular YouTube channel, Arnav Gaming, role plays as the character, Arnav Walker.

Arnav Walker is the founder and leader of the Red Mafia gang and often challenges a rival gang, Vagos, leading to a number of gang wars for control of Los Santos.

Arnav Walker may be visible on the SVRP server, though he has also appeared on the Legacy RP and HTRP servers.

#4- Joseph Taco

Shobith Rai, also known as TbOne, has created a unique but very entertaining character called Joseph Taco. As opposed to the general trend of creating characters that are young and fashionable, Joseph Taco is more like a comical uncle - an old man with a receding hairline.

He is often referred to as Joseph Chacha by other role players. He enthralls his audience by generally advising others and sharing quite a few of his own hilarious experiences.

TbOne usually streams on the Legacy RP India server and occasionally on the Grand RP server.

#5- Tillu Galoch

Qaiser Khan, better known as Qayzer Gaming, is a streamer who plays GTA 5 RP with his character Tillu Galoch.

Tillu Galoch speaks in a very squeaky voice and has an accent which makes him instantly recognizable. The character is quite humourous and often gets into sticky situations.

Qayzer Gaming plays on the SVRP server, the same server that RakaZone Gaming plays GTA RP on.

Also read: 5 things GTA San Andreas did better than GTA Vice City

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul