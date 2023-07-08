"Amber Heard 2.0": RatedEpicz drama explained as Lyndi text messages leave internet in disbelief 

Twitch streamers RatedEpicz and Lyndi have found themselves in hot waters after the latter was accused of extorting the former who is also her now ex-boyfriend as fans are aware. Detailed text message exchanges between the two found itself online. Since then, the latter has been facing the internet’s wrath for demanding money. While commenting on the matter, one netizen wrote online:

For those unversed, RatedEpicz is a popular British gaming streamer. He is best known for his Grand Theft Auto V: Roleplay Mod videos. The Twitch streamer has also played other games online including Rust, Among Us, Valorant and Call of Duty: Warzone. Similarly, Lyndi, also known as Lindsay online is immensely popular in the gaming community. She often plays No Pixel under the Violet van Housen character.

Recently, Reddit users blasted the former couple online. Text messages showed Lyndi demanding money from RatedEpicz for her maintaining her silence. The exact reason behind the extortion remains unknown.

In one of the text message, RatedEpicz was questioning Lyndi as to why she required the vast amount of $7000 from him. He said in a text:

“Because 7k a month is a lot and I don’t think it’s fair for you to say 7k a month or u don’t care and want me to rot and do fansly like I wanna help you with like around 2k so u have rent and extra s*it till you get on your feet.”

Lyndi proceeds to claim that $2000 would not be sufficient for her. She then accuses him of pushing her “to do fansly.”

For those unversed, Fansly is an entertainment website where people often post their pictures which may also be provocative in exchange for money.

In other text messages that have gone viral, Lyndi claimed that she was consuming weed, alcohol and “nothing else.” She also told RatedEpicz in a message that she “flirted back a little” with what seems to be another man. It seems like the two were still in a relationship when this text message was exchanged amongst each other.

For those who are interested in reading more messages between the two, they can watch the YouTube video below. Lyndi can be seen relentlessly cursing at RatedEpicz in the texts.

Twitter user @Readwith_bri claimed that Lyndi was threatening to commit suicide as she abused him.

MsFiree @Readwith_bri I don’t know what’s happening but seeing there texts I feel bad for @RatedEpicz . She was literally abusing him, threatening to commit S, like what?! And then all she’s doing is begging for money? I don’t know the original reason why this came out but yikes I don’t know what’s happening but seeing there texts I feel bad for @RatedEpicz. She was literally abusing him, threatening to commit S, like what?! And then all she’s doing is begging for money? I don’t know the original reason why this came out but yikes

Netizens respond to the viral texts between Lyndi and RatedEpicz

Internet users could not believe that Lyndi was extorting her ex-boyfriend. Many compared her to actress Amber Heard who was infamously accused of domestic abuse against her former husband Johnny Depp. Netizens endlessly thrashed Lyndi online. A few reactions to the controversy read:

DonAreDot @DonAre_Dot @amy_dork @loluliedbitch @Lyndi__ @RatedEpicz We get it. She’s hurt, but clearly this competition to hurt each other has got to a point where it spiralled to the point she felt she could basically extort him, two wrongs don’t make a right… both as bad as each other …. @amy_dork @loluliedbitch @Lyndi__ @RatedEpicz We get it. She’s hurt, but clearly this competition to hurt each other has got to a point where it spiralled to the point she felt she could basically extort him, two wrongs don’t make a right… both as bad as each other ….

Chase @akahughes14 @Lyndi__ @RatedEpicz bruh she wanted 15k tf she wildin take here to court pleaseeeeee man @Lyndi__ @RatedEpicz bruh she wanted 15k tf she wildin take here to court pleaseeeeee man

XampleMAN @Xample_MAN @RatedEpicz

Feel for ya brother… had a similar situation where my life and people in it changed for the worse because they went with only 1 side of the story,.. it’s only until their true colors come out. That everyone starts to second guess if the initial source was genuine. Feel for ya brother… had a similar situation where my life and people in it changed for the worse because they went with only 1 side of the story,.. it’s only until their true colors come out. That everyone starts to second guess if the initial source was genuine. @RatedEpicz Feel for ya brother… had a similar situation where my life and people in it changed for the worse because they went with only 1 side of the story,.. it’s only until their true colors come out. That everyone starts to second guess if the initial source was genuine.

Ashley @smhashley I bet 20k @lyndi__ is blowing up @RatedEpicz phone rn I bet 20k @lyndi__ is blowing up @RatedEpicz phone rn

At the time of writing this article, Epicz did not address the matter at hand.

