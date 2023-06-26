“Happy to see her back”: Amber Heard’s appearance in her comeback movie, In The Fire, draws mixed opinions on social media

Amber Heard recently made her first movie appearance following the infamous Depp vs. Heard trial of 2022. Johnny Depp emerged victorious in the trial and after sharing a statement regarding her disappointment with the verdict, Heard has not been seen attending any events, be it online or in-person.

This changed when the Aquaman star appeared at the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 24, 2023, for the premiere of her upcoming movie, In the Fire. She wore a long black dress, paired with a belt and red lipstick. Her hair was styled in tight curls, which fell over her shoulders. She completed the look with a pair of black heels.

Netizens reacted to Heard's appearance at the event, showering her with praises.

corinne ☆ @MIUCClAMUSE amber heard wearing a full gucci look to the premiere of “in the fire,” she looks so beautiful and i’m so happy to see her back!! amber heard wearing a full gucci look to the premiere of “in the fire,” she looks so beautiful and i’m so happy to see her back!! https://t.co/i9hWRZnE2U

However, the positive reception does not seem to be unanimous, as Heard did face wrath from her critics on social media.

LillyJane916 @LillyJane916



#JohnnyDeppWon 🥂

#AmberHeardIsFinished Happy Sunday to everyone who isn’t a delusional, gaslighting, toxic, unhinged propagandist “supporter” of Amber Heard. Happy Sunday to everyone who isn’t a delusional, gaslighting, toxic, unhinged propagandist “supporter” of Amber Heard. #JohnnyDeppWon 🥂#AmberHeardIsFinished https://t.co/hjyWYpboSt

In an interview with People, Heard spoke about the movie, saying that it would be all about the "overwhelming power that love has."

"It is about the boundaries that love can cross and its creation, and really about the overwhelming power that love has. I don't want to sound cheesy about it, but it's a movie about love," she said.

The internet is divided over Amber Heard's appearance at the 69th Taormina Film Festival

In the upcoming film, Heard will take on the role of a psychiatrist, who aims to help out a child at a time when people were not aware of psychiatry. The official synopsis of In the Fire reveals that the film is set in the year 1899, and focuses on the lead character, who comes to Colombia to save a child who is accused of being the devil.

Amber Heard's appearance at the 69th Taormina Film Festival caught the attention of netizens. One half of the internet praised her for her "bravery and strength" and hoped to be "half as courageous" as her.

Bobby. @bobfaget__

#InTheFire #JusticeForAmberHeard #AmberIsWorthIt this is bravery and strength you're seeing in this video. this is a woman who refused to be broken no matter how hard the world tried to break her. i can only hope to be half as courageous as amber heard. this is bravery and strength you're seeing in this video. this is a woman who refused to be broken no matter how hard the world tried to break her. i can only hope to be half as courageous as amber heard. #InTheFire #JusticeForAmberHeard #AmberIsWorthIt https://t.co/IeLNaqaA99

CoraMel @cora_melodie_ Could we please take a few minutes to pay tribute to the huge bravery and resilience of Amber Heard. This woman was vilified like no one before and went through hell for 7 years and yet she is still standing. They will never break her. She must know how proud we are of her Could we please take a few minutes to pay tribute to the huge bravery and resilience of Amber Heard. This woman was vilified like no one before and went through hell for 7 years and yet she is still standing. They will never break her. She must know how proud we are of her ❤ https://t.co/Q9Eo9KxhUC

Another section of the internet, however, were unimpressed by Heard and alleged that she had been drinking during her appearance at the movie premiere.

scorpiogurrl @scorpioqueen720 I would much rather see pics of this beautiful lady, Camille Vasquez that pics of that narcissistic, abusive, overused puffer fish market, Amber Heard! I would much rather see pics of this beautiful lady, Camille Vasquez that pics of that narcissistic, abusive, overused puffer fish market, Amber Heard! https://t.co/Ls5bNnAwBC

Heard will also reprise her role as Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is scheduled to be released on December 20, 2023. She will star alongside Jason Momoa, who will reprise his role as Arthur Curry.

Amber Heard paid a $1 million settlement to Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp received a settlement of $1 million from Amber Heard (Images via Cliff Owen and Jim Lo Scalzo/Getty Images)

Amber Heard paid a settlement of $1 million earlier this month to Johnny Depp, a year after the end of the Depp vs. Heard trial, as per a report by People. With the money, Depp will reportedly make donations to five charities, equally distributing $200,000 to each. These charities include Make-A-Film Foundation, The Painted Turtle, Red Feather, Tetiaroa Society, and Amazonia Fund Alliance.

Depp's attorneys Benjamin Chew and Camille Vazquez also shared a statement at the time, saying that they are closing the door on the "painful chapter.".

"The jury's unanimous decision and the resulting judgement in Mr. Depp's favor against Ms. Heard remain fully in place. The payment of $1M – which Mr. Depp is pledging and will (actually) donate to charities – reinforces Ms. Heard's acknowledgement of the conclusion of the legal system's rigorous pursuit for justice," they said.

Amber Heard posted a statement on Instagram about the settlement on December 19, 2022. She stated that she would settle the defamation case as she had lost faith in the American legal system.

"It’s important for me to say that I never chose this. I defended my truth and in doing so my life was destroyed … Now I finally have an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to. This is not an act of concession. There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice going forward," she wrote.

In the post, she also went on to compare the case to her earlier trial against Johnny Depp in the U.K., pointing out differences between the trials in both countries:

"In the US, however, I exhausted almost all my resources in advance and during a trial in which I was subjected to a courtroom in which abundant, direct evidence that corroborated my testimony was excluded and in which popularity and power mattered more than reason and due process," she mentioned.

Amber Heard also mentioned that she has been trapped in legal processes for several years and that she will now spend more time on her work. She concluded by thanking her trial teams and her fans for supporting her during the trial.

