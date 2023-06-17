"No condolences. No heart": Dr. Zach slammed over insensitive statement in wake of Jacky Oh's tragic mommy makeover death

Plastic surgeon Dr. Zach, also known as Dr. Zachary Okhah, was the target of netizens on social media after the death of Jacky Oh earlier this month. Okhah has recently spoken out against the criticism, but he did not mention the name of Oh in his statement.

Okhah was reportedly the surgeon who performed surgery on Oh, leading to her death. He shared a statement through Instagram on June 16, 2023, saying that PH-1 Miami has always emphasized offering the best medical care. He said that the procedures are always safe, and they maintain hygiene as much as possible.

"I am relentlessly committed to advancing techniques in the realm of plastic surgery. Most importantly, my staff and I ensure that each patient is vetted, prepped, and treated according to their individual patient history prior to any surgery," the statement continued.

The statement ended by mentioning that PH-1 Miami aims to offer help to patients and get results in a safe and medically appropriate manner. Meanwhile, the public reacted to the statement, criticizing Zach for not apologizing and offering condolences.

A reaction to the statement (Image via theshaderoom/Instagram)

Dr. Zach is a board-certified plastic surgeon and has reportedly sued his patients in the past

Dr. Zach is a board-certified plastic surgeon who emphasizes surgical facial rejuvenation techniques, followed by breast and body contouring procedures. Despite being board certified, his patients reportedly had problems with his botched procedures.

According to his Instagram bio, he established the plastic surgery clinic PH-1 Miami. According to the clinic's website, Okhah has developed a body contouring process that can lead to a lot of natural aesthetic outcomes.

However, his patients were reportedly sued when they claimed a few things about him online. His first lawsuit was against Leila Penn in July 2021, who mentioned in a RealSelf review that she was mutilated after a procedure at Zach's clinic.

The court documents stated that Penn's statements were claimed to be wrong and defamatory by Dr. Zach. He added that Penn advised his clients not to get any procedures done at his clinic. However, the lawsuit was dismissed in December 2021.

Dr. Zach also sued another patient, Kyla Neirenburg, in September 2021 after Kyla stated that Zach did not have happy patients. Kyla claimed that the positive reviews about Zach were written on the website by those who were close to him. This lawsuit was also dismissed in December of the same year.

Jacky Oh was 32 years old at the time of death

Jacky Oh passed away at the age of 32 following a cosmetic surgery that went wrong. The Times acquired an incident report by the Miami Police Department that stated that Jacky was discovered unresponsive on May 31, 2023. She was staying at a Homewood Suites by Hilton hotel in the Brickell neighborhood of Miami.

The cops immediately arrived on the spot, and Jacky was taken to a hospital. However, she was declared dead before midnight, despite attempts to revive her.

Oh was known for her appearances on Wild 'N Out, and the official Instagram page of the show paid tribute to her at the time, saying that she was a talented individual and will be missed and remembered by everyone. Before her death, Jacky had also shared a picture where she was posing with Dr. Zach and was wearing a disposable medical gown.

Oh had a YouTube channel where she shared content related to her modeling career alongside moments spent with her family. She also launched a lip gloss line called J Nova Collection in October 2019.

Poll : 0 votes