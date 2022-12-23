Who is Shin Dong-woo? Meet the plastic surgeon from Single’s Inferno season 2

Netflix's Single’s Inferno season 2 is a popular South Korean reality Tv dating show that premiered in December 2022 on Netflix. The series releases two episodes every week and revolves around hot singles who arrive on a deserted island looking for that special someone.

Unlike other dating series where the contestants live in luxurious villas, these contestants will be on a stranded island with basic amenities and have to cook their own food and sleep in tents.

To have a luxurious date with a person who they have a good connection with, they have to take part in tough challenges. Apart from that they have to learn more about the other members only based on their charm and personality.

If they match with each other, they get to to go to on a romantic date to paradise for a day.

There's another catch. The Single’s Inferno contestants aren't allowed to reveal any other personal information apart from their name. They can only reveal their job and age and other details only when they go on a date to paradise.

Among the singletons who arrived on the island is Shin Dong-woo, a 32-year-old plastic surgeon. He was among the first few who went to paradise and his first date was with Shin Seul-ki.

While he liked her and tried to form a connection, Seul-ki wanted more time. He also went to paradise for the second time, but his date was Lee Nadine.

Here's everything you need to know about the plastic surgeon who is on Single's Inferno to find true love.

Dong-woo from Single’s Inferno season 2 competed in the finals for Mister International Korea 2021

The show's panelist and viewers were shocked to know that Dong-woo was a doctor who specialised in plastic surgery. During his introduction he revealed that he found his passion in the medical industry from his father who was also a doctor. Dong-woo is also a fitness enthusiast who loves to work out and stay fit.

According to Reality TitBit, he went to University of California in Los Angeles, and is fluent in both Korean and English. He also has a love for travelling and has been to New York City, Russia, Thailand, and many more places so far.

In 2021 he was among the 33 finalists who took part in Mister International Korea 2021 and was amongst the three runners-up. In 2022 he was crowned Mister Global Korea 2022.

Shin Dong-woo has over 40k followers on his Instagram page. He has only a few posts on his social media account, among them is a post with pictures of his dog after a haircut. His other posts includes pictures of himself modelling and from placing second-runner up in Mister Global.

In his post he opened up about getting injured mid competition and had to undergo an acupuncture surgery in the hospital, but he came through. To see if Dong-woo finds his true love, viewers will have to wait when Single’s Inferno returns next week.

Single’s Inferno season one and two are available to stream only on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes