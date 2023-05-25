“Is this on The Little Mermaid soundtrack?” Halle Bailey’s song choice for her TikTok video sparks hilarious reactions

While Halle Bailey is being praised for her performance in The Little Mermaid, she is now in the headlines for a TikTok video that played Sexyy Red and Tay Keith's single Pound Town in the background. However, the public has criticized Bailey's song choice due to its explicit nature.

Bailey wore the same blue dress she opted for during the film's premiere in Sydney, Australia. Those who criticized Bailey believed that the outfit did not match what she was singing, and some also questioned if the song was on the soundtrack of The Little Mermaid.

A reaction to Halle Bailey's video (Image via @hallebailey/TikTok)

Daily Loud @DailyLoud 🤣 Halle Bailey looking gorgeous but why did she put this song in the background Halle Bailey looking gorgeous but why did she put this song in the background 🔥🤣 https://t.co/9BQh8m1734

Netizens have hilarious reactions to Halle Bailey's TikTok video

Halle Bailey has been trending online as she plays the lead role in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, but her TikTok video has been equally getting recognition. Social media platforms are already flooded with hilarious reactions from the public.

Take a look at some of the reactions to Bailey's video uploaded by Daily Loud on Twitter:

Netizens react to the video (Image via DailyLoud/Twitter)

Hailey is appearing as the mermaid princess Ariel in The Little Mermaid, directed by Rob Marshall. Following the premiere at the Dolby Theatre and Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, the initial reactions have been mixed, with critics praising the leads' performances while criticizing the visual effects and changes made to the screenplay.

Bailey will also play an important role in another remake, The Color Purple, scheduled to be released on December 25, 2023. The film, directed by Blitz Bazawule, also features Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, and Fantasia Barrino in the lead roles.

Halle Bailey speaks on her experience working in The Little Mermaid

Halle Bailey plays the lead role in The Little Mermaid (Image via Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Halle Bailey recently spoke to Ebony about her character in The Little Mermaid, saying that her friends and family members have always protected her. Speaking further about the film, she said:

"It was the first thing I did by myself, independently. I had to move across [the world]. Suddenly I was in London, and I was by myself. It really forced me to grow up. [My sister's] guidance, and her amazing ability to just be herself and not be scared or afraid, was the best example that I could have had."

Bailey further described the filming experience as an intense and a beautiful experience of her life. She added that she was satisfied with herself in the end because the experience was different from what she had done over the years.

She also spoke about her achievements, saying that the best moment for her was when she was nominated for the Grammy Awards with her sister. Bailey said that she is also facing a situation where people have been telling her what to do and what not to do. She added:

"I think sometimes when you're in the public eye from such a young age, people forget that you're human. They forget that comments about your life can hurt your feelings. But I have to shift my focus off of other people's opinions – and the naysayers, and the noise – and just silence it. I realized that when I step away from that, I feel 100% better about myself."

The 23-year-old is popular for her performances in TV shows like The Ellen Show, Austin & Ally, Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and more.

