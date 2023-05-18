The Little Mermaid reviews: Is Halle Bailey's Disney movie worth a watch?

The Little Mermaid, the highly awaited fantasy musical movie had its premiere on May 8, 2023, in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre. The live-action adaptation of the 1989 Disney animated movie of the same name is all set to make its arrival in theaters on May 26, 2023, in the United States. David Magee has served as the screenplay writer for the movie, while Rob Marshall has acted as the director.

Starring Halle Bailey as the titular lead character Ariel, The Little Mermaid chronicles the story of a mermaid princess. She goes on to make a deal with Ursula, a treacherous sea witch, in order to exchange her voice for human legs so that she can impress Prince Eric.

Atom @theatomreview #TheLittleMermaid REVIEW: Delightful & emotional, the Disney MAGIC IS BACK! A beautiful coming of age adventure with awe inspiring imagery & action that’ll make you wet. This isn’t just another remake, it’s one of the best family films ever! A fitting end setting up what’s next #TheLittleMermaid REVIEW: Delightful & emotional, the Disney MAGIC IS BACK! A beautiful coming of age adventure with awe inspiring imagery & action that’ll make you wet. This isn’t just another remake, it’s one of the best family films ever! A fitting end setting up what’s next https://t.co/Cev1vAaIwg

After its premiere in LA on May 8, the movie, The Little Mermaid, has been showered with incredible reviews. Halle Bailey's portrayal of Ariel as well as Melissa McCarthy's Ursula have received praise.

Twitter buzzing as Halle Bailey's The Little Mermaid receives rave reviews

Take a closer look at some of the reactions to the musical fantasy drama movie ahead of its debut in theaters in the United States:

K.E.V.I.N. Fenix @FenixDy To give everyone an idea of how incredible Halle Bailey is as Ariel in #TheLittleMermaid , a theater full of critics, who will drop points off their review for this being a kid movie, gave a loud rousing applause after her performance of "Part of Your World" To give everyone an idea of how incredible Halle Bailey is as Ariel in #TheLittleMermaid , a theater full of critics, who will drop points off their review for this being a kid movie, gave a loud rousing applause after her performance of "Part of Your World" https://t.co/kj0HG2kKR3

Stay tuned for our full review. Anchored by a powerful, starmaking performance from Halle Bailey and a charming, charismatic turn from Jonah Hauer-King, #TheLittleMermaid is hands-down the best live-action Disney adaptation, and a wonderful, enchanting movie in its own right.Stay tuned for our full review. Anchored by a powerful, starmaking performance from Halle Bailey and a charming, charismatic turn from Jonah Hauer-King, #TheLittleMermaid is hands-down the best live-action Disney adaptation, and a wonderful, enchanting movie in its own right.Stay tuned for our full review. https://t.co/VdIkf4r5nu

but as an often stunning film in its own right.



Not PERFECT, but it's got the Disney magic!

And should definitely be seen on the big screen.



Review embargo lifts 5/22 9am EST #TheLittleMermaid is #Disney 's best live action adaptation, in that it succeeds not just as nostalgiabut as an often stunning film in its own right.Not PERFECT, but it's got the Disney magic!And should definitely be seen on the big screen.Review embargo lifts 5/22 9am EST #TheLittleMermaid is #Disney's best live action adaptation, in that it succeeds not just as nostalgiabut as an often stunning film in its own right.Not PERFECT, but it's got the Disney magic!And should definitely be seen on the big screen.Review embargo lifts 5/22 9am EST https://t.co/7Yquwk82eK

Chloe 🦋 @crybabywalker9 #TheLittleMermaid REVIEW: EMOTIONAL. BRUTAL. SPLASH. Halley Bailey delivers the performance of a lifetime, sorry Margot- this is her Oscar now. It’s not just another musical, it’s the BEST movie ever. Great cinematography too. A fitting end, while also setting up what’s next #TheLittleMermaid REVIEW: EMOTIONAL. BRUTAL. SPLASH. Halley Bailey delivers the performance of a lifetime, sorry Margot- this is her Oscar now. It’s not just another musical, it’s the BEST movie ever. Great cinematography too. A fitting end, while also setting up what’s next https://t.co/ldADfJgFYt

Carms @hellocarmsy_ they ate as prince eric and ariel!

#TheLittleMermaid they're so many positive reviews of halle and jonah's chemistry, YASS!they ate as prince eric and ariel! they're so many positive reviews of halle and jonah's chemistry, YASS! 😍 they ate as prince eric and ariel!#TheLittleMermaid https://t.co/ppf84om6HY

Gay Ice Cube @devnsworld The little mermaid reviews are coming out and they’re RAVING as expected!!! This definitely won’t be the only #TheLittleMermaid movie we get!! The little mermaid reviews are coming out and they’re RAVING as expected!!! This definitely won’t be the only #TheLittleMermaid movie we get!! https://t.co/E2BxgHAHsr

SYD :) 🦋 @sydneyrisse streets saying #TheLittleMermaid is the BEST LIVE ACTION REMAKE. receiving nothing but stellar reviews!!! guess this is what it feels like to win. streets saying #TheLittleMermaid is the BEST LIVE ACTION REMAKE. receiving nothing but stellar reviews!!! guess this is what it feels like to win. https://t.co/XFKd3ogBx0

By the looks of the above-mentioned tweets, it is clear that The Little Mermaid is standing out as a live-action adaptation of the popular Disney fairy tale. Many have even called it the "best live-action remake". Viewers have been impressed with the emotionally driven and heartfelt aspects of the story.

The cinematography of the movie has also been getting positive reviews due to its stunning framing and capture. Director Rob Marshall has also been applauded for presenting the well-known story to the audience in an "enchanting" and "brutal" manner that is quite impactful.

The tweets also suggest that Halle Bailey's performance as Ariel is the biggest highlight of the movie. The actress has been garnering striking and amazing reviews due to her charismatic and fierce portrayal of the character.

The actress' on-screen chemistry with Jonah Hauer-King, who plays the pivotal role of the human prince and Ariel's love interest, Eric, has also been appreciated by the audience. From the looks of early reactions, it's safe to say that the fantasy musical is most definitely worth the watch.

More details about 2023's The Little Mermaid

Based on the fan-favorite fairy-tale character, created by Hans Christian Andersen, the movie has been produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Marc Platt, Rob Marshall, and John DeLuca. Dion Beebe has acted as the cinematographer of the movie, while renowned music composer Alan Menken has given music to it.

The official synopsis for the new movie, given by Walt Disney Studios, reads as follows:

"The beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric."

It further states:

"While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy."

Apart from Halle Bailey as Ariel and Jonah Hauer-King as Eric, the intriguing cast list for the movie also includes:

Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian

Awkwafina as the voice of Scuttle

Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Flounder

Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina

Javier Bardem as King Triton

Melissa McCarthy as Ursula

Jessica Alexander as Vanessa

Emily Coates as Rosa

John Dagleish as Mulligan

Martina Laird as Lashana

Art Malik portrays Grimsby

Simone Ashley as Indira

Don't forget to watch The Little Mermaid in theaters near you.

