Disney Lego The Little Mermaid sets: Preorder, release date, price, and all you need to know 

Celebrating the release of Disney's upcoming The Little Mermaid movie, the LEGO Group has unveiled three new "Little Mermaid sets." Taking inspiration from the upcoming live-action that reimagines the 1989 animated classic, the new sets include - The Little Mermaid Royal Clamshell, The Little Mermaid Story Book, and Ariel’s Treasure Chest.

Hitting stores starting May 1, 2023, the three new sets will be available to buyers all across the country. Further, starting April 24, 2023, fans can visit the Lego website to pre-order The Little Mermaid Royal Clamshell and The Little Mermaid Story Book sets. The three new sets will also be available for purchase online and in stores across the United States, starting May 1, 2023.

While The Little Mermaid Royal Clamshell and The Little Mermaid Story Book sets are hitting stores starting May 1, Ariel’s Treasure Chest will only be available for purchase starting June 1, 2023. All three sets will be available on the brand's website and at major retailers across the country.

All you need to know about Lego's "The Little Mermaid" sets

Releasing worldwide on May 26, 2023, the upcoming The Little Mermaid movie features a young, high-spirited mermaid named Ariel, who is King Triton’s youngest daughter. The most defiant of Triton's daughters, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea. While visiting the surface, the young mermaid falls for the dashing Prince Eric and makes a deal with the evil sea witch Ursula to experience life on land. However, her deal places both her life and her father's crown in jeopardy.

Reimagining the 1989 animated classic, the upcoming movie presents Ariel's story in a modern live action movie format. Promoting the much awaited live-action movie, Disney has partnered with Lego for the release of three new "The Little Mermaid" sets. Available all across the country starting May 1, the new set will allow fans to enjoy Ariel's adventures even after the movie premieres, through premium collectibles and play-sets.

The Little Mermaid Royal Clamshell, The Little Mermaid Story Book, and Ariel’s Treasure Chest sets hit stores starting May 1(Image via Lego/Disney)

Here's a sneak peak into the three new sets:

The Little Mermaid Royal Clamshell (43225)

Available in stores across the country starting May 1, 2023, The Little Mermaid Royal Clamshell set comes as the set number 43225, and is suitable for fans who are 18+ in age. The largest of the three sets, The Little Mermaid Royal Clamshell set, features over 1,808-pieces and offers a displayeble set that is guaranteed to leave adult fans excited.

Rich in detail, the behemoth set comes with seven characters in the film - Ariel, Ursula, King Triton, Sebastian, Flounder, and Ariel’s sisters Indira and Karina. Fans can get their hands on the new set at a price point of $159.99 (€159.99/£139.99) through major retailers across the country and online. Fans can pre-order this massive set through the brand's website starting April 24, 2023.

The Little Mermaid Royal Clamshell (Image via Lego/Disney)

The Little Mermaid Story Book (43213)

Hitting stores across the United States starting May 1, 2023, the portable LEGO Little Mermaid Story Book set comes as set number 43213, and is suitable for fans aged 5 years and above.

Featuring mini-dolls of Ariel, Sebastian, Flounder, King Triton, and Ursula, the 134-piece set offers fans with a collection of young mermaid land treasures, along with Ursula's leviathan cave, complete with potions and mystery.

Priced at $19.99 (€19.99/£17.99), the upcoming set will be available at major retailers across the country and online. The set will be available for pre-order on the brand's website starting April 24, 2023.

The Little Mermaid Story Book (Image via Lego/Disney)

Ariel’s Treasure Chest (43229)

Available in stores across the country starting June 1, 2023, Ariel’s Treasure Chest comes as set number 43229 and is suitable for fans over six years and older. Featuring an Ariel minidoll, the 370-piece set allows fans to build their own treasure chest, decorate it, and fill it with keepsakes in two secret drawers.

The set, which comes with a few treasures like candlesticks, statues, and jewels, will be available on Lego's website and at major retailers across the country for a price point of $44.99 (€47.99/£42.99). As of now, it has not been confirmed if this set will be available for pre-order.

Ariel’s Treasure Chest (Image via Lego/Disney)

While the three new sets are scheduled to hit stores on May 1, the much awaited The Little Mermaid movie will be releasing in theaters globally on May 26, 2023.

