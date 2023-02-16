Disney 100 Lego sets: Price, release date, and more about Up House and Disney Birthday/Celebration Train explored

Lego is joining Disney's 100-year anniversary celebrations with the introduction of two new Disney 100 Lego sets. Later this year, the toy brand will be releasing the Up House set of Pixar's animated hit from 2009. Along with this, they are also planning a modest Disney Birthday/Celebration Train set that is expected to come with iconic Disney-themed LEGO mini-figures.

The Disney Birthday/Celebration Train (43212) and the Up House (43217) will be available nationwide starting in April. Although the toy brand has yet to announce a tentative release date and pricing for the upcoming Disney 100 set, rumors hint that the new sets will be launched in the first week of April at a price of $59.99 and $29.99 each.

The new Disney 100 LEGO set is expected to launch nationwide on April 1, 2023 (Image via Lego)

Last month, the toy brand introduced its first Disney 100 set. On this, Casper Rafn Voigt, Head of Product for LEGO Disney at the LEGO Group, stated:

“Since we launched our first LEGO® DUPLO® Winnie the Pooh range in 1999, LEGO Disney has inspired joyful play for Disney and LEGO fans of all ages. From voyages across high seas and valiant quests, to the mesmerizing magic of Disney Princess castles, LEGOiDisney has enchanted families around the world by bringing fantasy to life and inspiring new adventures using the LEGO brick.”

Sharing the news of the celebratory collaboration, Casper further added:

“We’re honoured to be collaborating with Disney to celebrate this momentous occasion as we continue to create magic and unforgettable storytelling experiences together.”

Disney 100 Lego sets will be including two new toy additions this April

The two brands share a long history of collaborations that have brought forward various exciting Lego builds for fans across the globe. As the storytelling and animation expert celebrates its 100-year Anniversary, the toy brand decided to make it extra special for fans with the introduction of the new Up House and the 'Disney Birthday/Celebration Train' sets.

Expected to be available across the United States starting April 1, the new Lego sets will be available throughout the year. As such, customers will be able to find them at some of the most prominent toy stores across the country, along with Lego stores and their website.

The upcoming Up House and Disney Birthday/Celebration Train set are expected to launch on April 1 (Image via Lego/leaks)

Up House set

A tribute to Pixar's 2009 animated hit of the same name, the Up House is a way for the toy brand to celebrate their 100-year Anniversary through one of their most beloved films. The Up House (43217) set comes with the infamous homestead, a small cluster of balloons at the top, a section of yard with more balloons, a squirrel, a white picket fence, and Carl and Elli's mailbox. Expected to be priced at $59.99, the set will come with figurines for Carl, Dug, and Russell. It will reportedly include over 598 pieces and three mini-figures.

Leaked images of the Up House set expected to launch on April 1 (Image via Lego/leaks)

Disney Birthday/Celebration Train

Expected to be launched alongside the Up House set is the Disney Birthday/Celebration Train (43212). It features a new train kit that comes with over 200 bricks. The 4+/Juniors creation features a design that will instantly be loved by kids. Moreover, it is said to come with nearly six mini-figures.

The mini-figures included in the set are Mickey, Minnie, Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, Woody from Toy Story, and Moana. The mini-set is expected to be available nationwide at a price point of $29.99.

Leaked images of the Disney Birthday/Celebration Train set to launch on April 1 (Image via Lego/leaks)

The actual release date, final pricing, and other details are yet to be announced by the toy brand, which is why a few details may be subject to change. Additionally, Lego is expected to announce the launch of the two new sets through an official statement in the coming months.

Poll : 0 votes